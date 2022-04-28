Theft mars New Hope plans, reveals blessings

Gerry Lafferty is a glass-half-full kind of guy.
“We’re blessed” says the executive director of New Hope Senior Citizen's Center, a pearl in the Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce community ecosystem offering varied programming, meals and educational services to west end seniors.
After two years of struggling against the pandemic tide to keep its clientele engaged, New Hope got hit with another obstacle when someone chopped off the catalytic converter from its 7-year-old minibus last week. This theft of the catalytic converter, the second since September, hits particularly hard, the $3000 replacement cost prohibitive for the organization that works on a shoestring to help break the isolation of many anglophone seniors.
The bus was last used on April 21 for a cabane à sucre outing, then parked for a few days until April 26, when the volunteer driver started it up “and it sounded like the monster truck show at the Big O” Lafferty told The Suburban. “You could not believe how loud it was.”
Unusable until repaired, Lafferty said it comes at a very inauspicious time, when the weather is improving and more seniors want and need to leave the isolation they've been in for the last two years. “There are at least three groups per week whose trips have been cancelled. It's a huge disappointment for them. It's a huge loss.”
“But we're blessed because people are taking notice of what we're doing here” he says, “and we’re reminded that there are wonderful people out there.” Case in point, Sammy Reda of OEM Industries. The president of the east-end catalytic converter manufacturer heard the story about New Hope’s loss and decided to donate one.
“When I heard that these seniors couldn't go on their outings after having been in isolation for so long, it touched a nerve” Reda told The Suburban. “I figured why not. Let's get them to the sugar shack, fast.” His 20,000 square foot factory in RDP produces aftermarket converters, far quicker and less costly than typical dealerships and retailers.
The converter, valued at about $1000, will be available soon for Lafferty's garage to install. “That means all I have to pay for is the building of a cage to protect it” says Lafferty, “which should be under $1000, and I hope that this will be the end of the problem. There are good generous people who are stepping up and I really hope that whoever did this took it because they need to feed their family. We are living in very tough times, and everybody has challenges, I just hope they really needed it. I want to believe in the good of people.”
Reda says typically thieves don't go after aftermarket converters due to a different recipe of precious metals used, and they know the difference, but preventive measures such as a cage are still a good idea. The epidemic of catalytic converter theft in Montreal is forcing companies like his to learn to manufacture more rapidly as costs on aftermarket products soar.
For Lafferty and the clients of New Hope it's not the platinum in the converter that's precious but the time they have to do the things they enjoy with the people they enjoy doing them with. With a little patience, generosity of strangers and some good will they'll be back on the bus in no time. And for that says Lafferty, “that is why we are truly blessed.”
