The Yellow Door, the 48-year old non-profit downtown people service centre, announced this week that it will launch a new project to bring cultural services to seniors who are home-bound during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cultural Roulant, which received funding from the Foundation of Greater Montreal, will bring books, games, CDs, and art supplies to the homes of seniors in an effort to help tackle the growing mental health challenges faced by many of the most vulnerable in our community.
Throughout this year The Yellow Door has worked to create safe activities for seniors, many of whom live alone and are vulnerable to serious complications of the coronavirus. The new Cultural Roulant, will be a safe way for seniors to access activities without leaving their home.
Kaitlin Fahey, Executive Director of The Yellow Door said, “This service was developed out of a need to help our most at-risk senior members – those with little support from friends/families and without home internet. Like many other organizations, we have adapted our programs to run virtually, in order to keep our members and volunteers safe. However, online activities exclude all of those living without home internet, which presents massive challenges. We are delighted that the Cultural Roulant is supported by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund and The Foundation of Greater Montreal. Through our deliveries we hope to help alleviate boredom, keep these seniors active, and to let them know that they are not alone.”
It is estimated that 90% of seniors live alone, and a significant number do not have access to the internet, leading to a situation of severe isolation and social exclusion. Board member Lisa Baum told us that, “By providing books and other materials – as well as a friendly connection — the new Cultural Roulant hopes to be a vital tool to promote physical and mental wellbeing amongst vulnerable individuals.”
The new initiative will be the only service of its kind available to residents of downtown Montreal, and will be run by The Yellow Door’s team of staff, interns, and volunteers. To find out more about The Yellow Door visit www.yellowdoor.org
(0) comments
