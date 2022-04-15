Passenger traffic at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport totalled 5.2 million passengers in 2021, down 4.3% from 2020 and a whopping 74.4% compared with 2019.
ADM Aéroports de Montréal today announced its consolidated operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021 showing the gradual recovery in the second half of the year concluded with passenger levels at 50% of 2019 levels for the fourth quarter.
Even though passenger numbers were lower than in 2020, EBITDA (excess revenues over expenses before taxes, financial expenses, depreciation and impairment and share in the results of a joint venture) increased 56.0% to $63.6 million in 2021. ADM also drastically reduced its capital investments by almost 80% to $51.8 million compared with $247.7 million in 2020.
“The last few months of 2021 allowed us to reconnect with our passengers and resume some level of activity at YUL” said ADM president and CEO Philippe Rainville. “Of course, the measures put in place in mid-December by the Government of Canada to control the new wave associated with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to a downturn in travel plans at the very end of the year. Fortunately, the situation is changing rapidly.”
The easing of regulations that came into effect a few weeks ago has put ADM back on the road to recovery says Rainville, adding the announcement to end testing for fully vaccinated travellers seeking to enter the country as of April 1 “means we can finally say that the worst is behind us. After two years, passengers, our employees and those in the airport community have been greatly looking forward to this moment.”
Consolidated revenues were $277.7 million in 2021, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 1.6%, compared with 2020, while operating expenses were $150.9 million, a decrease of 7.7 million, or 4.9%.
To reduce operating expenses, ADM focus on significant measures such as reducing airport operations and temporarily closing certain areas of the terminal building while gradually reopening them based on passenger traffic. In addition, ADM took advantage of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program and the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program. Salary reductions totalled $15.7 million in 2021 compared to $15.6 million in 2020.
No pandemic-related costs were incurred in 2021 compared to $39.9 million in 2020. These included relief granted to certain tenants for whom the pandemic had a significant impact, additional costs to terminate contracts with certain suppliers and to close certain construction sites, and severance costs related to workforce reductions.
Transfers to governments (in lieu of taxes to municipalities-PILT) and rent to Transport Canada were $63.2 million in 2021 compared to $42.9 million in 2020, the increase primarily due to Transport Canada's rent exemption for March-December 2020. The 2021 rent payment of $24.8 million is deferred and payable in equal installments over 10 years beginning in 2024, while the PILT of $25.5 million for last year has also been deferred to 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.