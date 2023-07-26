For two years, the phones in Greater Montreal’s 211 offices don’t stop ringing as people call non-stop for help with housing and food insecurity issues, according to a Centraide of Greater Montreal report. Add inflation to the mix, and vulnerable people are under great strain, living in poverty and increasingly on the margins of society. The report following the Together for Housing event organized by Centraide on May 15, says the situation is critical: “We have to sound the alarm. The time for action is now.”
As reported in The Suburban, the May gathering brought together elected officials, representatives from the community and private sector, foundation staff, and citizens. Workshops and conferences yielded new connections, ideas and myriad solutions, from boosting funding and action on building and renovating existing social housing, and incentivizing property owners to convert unused properties into residential buildings to allowing more municipalities right of first refusal and removing obstacles to construction. But a key message, says CEO Claude Pinard, is “the Quebec government must step up and assume its social housing responsibilities.”
“My view is that we have been simply feeling our way through the housing issue without using any insight or annual data to grasp the scale of the situation. We now know that nearly one in five households in Greater Montreal does not make enough income to cover both their rent and their basic needs.” To truly tackle these complex social problems and implement effective, sustainable solutions, everyone—including private and non-profit property owners, he says, must get involved.
Some numbers:
Over 50% of the Quebec population lives in Greater Montreal’s 1.9 million households. Nearly half (46%) are renter households. In 2022, at least 360,000 households – nearly one in five – did not earn enough income to pay for their housing and their essential needs such as food, clothing or transportation, i.e., residual income.
Today, nearly 80,000 people in GM spend over 80% of their income on housing, while tens of thousands of households wait on eligibility lists for social housing in Montreal. There’s a severe need for new housing: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) forecasts the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment to increase by 9.6% in 2023 and 30% over the next three years. This, while the vacancy rate should continue to fall to hit 1.6% this year, well below the 3% equilibrium threshold.
What’s more, last year Quebec welcomed about 150,000 newcomers, about three times as many as a decade ago.
Currently, 4.9% of GM housing is subsidized, far less than the 6.9% average of OECD countries. Greater Montreal’s subsidized housing represents 94,000 units, and 34% of low-rent buildings in Montreal are in “poor condition” and 41% in “very poor condition.”
According to OMHM and Statistics Canada figures, the price of new rental properties is up 35% in Montreal, 66% in Laval, and 82% on the south shore.
During the decade before the pandemic, property prices in the Montreal region rose by some 50%, the same hike in just two years following the start of the pandemic. The report also shows that the lowest availability last year was in the lowest rent categories, i.e. $750 and less, as opposed to six years ago, when it was fairly balanced. The rental market is under pressure, as the average cost of housing has risen by 20% in five years.
Centraide is using residual income as an indicator to track the extent of the problem annually, as it reveals what households have left after paying for essential expenses and housing expenses (food, transportation, clothing and other items) at market prices. “The numbers are disturbing and striking,” says Pinard. “Based on this key indicator, Greater Montreal has 360,000 households, or 19% of the population, that would start the month with a negative residual income if they lived in market housing and paid for their basic needs.” Simply put, so many Montreal households fall short of the $28,000 annual salary required for a positive residual outcome and start out each month in the red when it comes to basic life expenses.
As nearly one in three parents—and 55% of single-parent families – experience high levels of stress about their housing situation impacting childhood development, Montreal, like all major cities at a crossroads, must confront the question of whether housing is a commodity or social infrastructure.
