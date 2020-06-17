The three editions of The Suburban newspaper have combined to win 27 QCNA awards this year. “It is the highest number of awards we have ever won in any year,” said Publisher Michael Sochaczevski. “We are so proud. In nine categories we had two different editions each win, like Best Special Section where we won 1st and 2nd place.
“It is really nice to see our writers, photographers and production staff get recognized for the excellent effort they put in,” Sochaczevski said.
Joel Goldenberg, a veteran Suburban reporter, won recognition in the categories of Best Feature Series and Best News Story. Anthony Bonaparte won first place for Best Column Writing and both 1st and 3rd place for Best Editorial Cartoon. His caustic wit, and well chosen designs, make him an equal among peers, in a city with several other notable cartoonists.
Mark Lidbetter headlined both 1st and 2nd place for …….wait for it….Best Headline Writing. Mark also won third prize for Best Education Story titled. “Making a pitch on the pitch to further their Education”. But Mark is our Sports Editor, and he also managed to earn third place for Best Sports Pages. Great work Mark!
Stephan Balena and Oliver Sutton won awards for Best LARGE Ad and Best small Ad. Additionally, they took 1st and 2nd for Best Ad. They truly are the best. For your ad please call Amanda at 514-484-1107, they will be glad to help with your creative.
And in the 1,000 word Category (a.k.a. Best Photo) Robert Amyot And Robert Taussig won 1st and 3rd place respectively for Best Sports Photo.
Under the stewardship of our indefatigable editor, Beryl Wajsman, our Suburban editions won 2nd and 3rd place for both Best Front Page and Best Editorial Page. Read them for yourselves and send a letter telling us what you think!
Kristine Berry “contributed” to The Suburban award tally winning 2nd place in Best Arts and Entertainment pieces while our Editorial and production teams collaborated to win 2nd place for Best Photo Essay.
Our website, www.thesuburban.com, was awarded 2nd Prize. Under Oliver Sutton’s guidance, we have improved it so much, but we still have big plans!
Most of all Congratulations to YOU – our readers – for continuing to read and support our award winning newspaper – HARDCOPY!!! (But our website also won an award! — Read us at www.thesuburban.com)
