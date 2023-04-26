Two years prior to the birth of The Suburban, Marie-Claire Kirkland became the first female Member of what was then the Legislative Assembly. She was also the first female cabinet member. Her mandate was the West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier once held by her father, Charles-Aimé Kirkland, for whom the West Island town of Kirkland was named.
The following year construction began on Montreal’s Metro system, and the original Champlain Bridge was partially opened.
Then, in 1963, three Molotov cocktails announced the presence of the nascent FLQ.
It was into this socio-political climate – three days prior to those bombings – that The Suburban was born, March 1, 1963. It became a newspaper of record for a community that, 56 years later, would come to be referred to derisively, by the CAQ’s Simon Jolin-Barette, as the “historic English community.”
The island of Montreal had always suffered growing pains at different times. One of its greatest existential crises was the municipal mergers in 2001, and the subsequent demergers five years later, that seemed to bring Montrealers together as much as it threatened to tear them apart. As The Suburban has reported over the last years, some of the demerged cities, particularly on the West Island, are still dealing with the fallout.
Unlike other municipal mergers in Canada, Montreal’s Une Ile, Une Ville concept was complicated by the linguistic tensions that continue to plague the province, and Montreal in particular. Communities on the West Island (which used to be referred to in an old joke as a way station for Toronto), were afraid to lose their character, as well as their linguistic rights in the predominantly Anglophone areas. In many ways, West Island communities that did not demerge, that remain part of the City of Montreal, are still fighting that same fight, as they grapple with the Agglomeration Council over taxes and shared services.
Some of the events that occurred during The Suburban’s 60-year history took place west of the city. The 1976 Olympics brought swimmers and cyclists to Pointe-Claire either for training or for competition. Four years later, with the start of a new decade, regular bus service was extended to the West Island. The CEGEP system launched in 1967. Three years later John Abbott College, the only English CEGEP on the West Island, opened on the grounds of McGill’s MacDonald Campus in Saint Anne de Bellevue. In both the 1980 and 1995 referenda, when the province was on the brink of losing its place in Canada,
West Island communities voted overwhelmingly against secession, aligned with federalist voters in other parts of Montreal.
The Suburban has always identified as a community newspaper. And as such it represents the community that it serves, even as that community has evolved since the newspaper’s inception. We cover the stories that matter to our readers with the hopes that our readers will see themselves reflected back to them in our pages. Its cover may have changed over the decades, but its coverage has not.
