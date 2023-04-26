Sophie Wollock always had a dream of publishing a weekly newspaper that would cater to the needs of all the English minorities of Montreal. In March 1963, Sophie’s dream came true when the first edition of The Suburban appeared delivered to residents in Côte St. Luc. Living in the area, I still fondly remember eagerly looking forward to the newspaper arriving on my front door every week. By the end of the year the circulation had grown to 10,000 reaching into Hampstead, Montreal West and Western N. D. G. A good start but far from today’s city wide circulation of 145,000. Sophie remained at its helm until she passed away in 1978. Fifty years later the present owners since 1988, the Sochaczevski family, along with an enthusiastic staff continue to nurture and expand an independent voice that aims to preserve human rights, freedom of speech and keeps fighting against injustices found in our society.
In 1994, at an art gallery vernissage I was introduced to Christy McCormick, who at that time was the editor. McCormick wanted to start an art column and asked me if I could recommend anyone. On a whim, I asked, “How about me?” That’s the way my career at The Suburban started. “ArtSeen” ran until 2004. During those ten years readers were informed of not only the activities that took place at the Montreal art galleries and museums but about art events and art auctions throughout the world. They were given advice on how to build a collection, on how to seek a reputable dealer and on how to buy at auctions. Readers were introduced to our then outstanding local art dealers, Walter Klinkhoff, Florence Millman, Jean-Pierre Valentin, Paul Kastel and Michel Bigué. Interviews were done with local popular artists of that period, such as John Little, Miyuki Tanobe and Terry Tomalty, plus many previously unknown worthy artists were brought to the public’s attention. While the editors were teaching me how to become a better writer, I was instructing them on how to make sure those photos of abstract art were published right side up and that if you were short of space cropping part of a photo of an art work is a no-no.
During those years if you wanted to see what was new at an art gallery, you had to visit it. If you wanted to bid on a piece of art you would be present at the auction. Nowadays you visit websites, and bid online or on phones. Since I was going to the galleries on a weekly basis it was suggested that I may as well solicit them for advertising. I couldn’t have done it without the guidance of sales reps, the late Barry Feldman and Alan Sobel.
In February 2004, I decided to stop the art column and left The Suburban — but not for too long. In the middle of July, Jim Duff, then the editor, called to tell me that Jackie Mason who was appearing in a one-man show at Place Des Arts was meeting with friends for lunch Friday at Lesters Deli and that he had arranged for an interview. Duff set me up. There was no interview arranged. I showed up and Mason started a tirade on how vicious a person I am for invading his privacy. I stood my ground and he eventually came around. A little bit of flattery and some good deli didn’t hurt. Duff ran the article on the front page, with a picture of Mason and me laughing it up. Then Duff offered me a weekly column to write about whatever I liked. Who could refuse a deal like that –and I’ve been doing it ever since. Publisher Michael Sochaczevski, editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman and associate editor Anthony Bonaparte have pretty well given me full reign.
A number of local weekly newspapers have folded during the last few years. Yet at the age of 60 The Suburban remains innovative and keeps meeting new challenges.
As for myself. I told Michael ten years ago that he being a golfer would understand that I was reaching the 18th hole and that it’s time to quit writing this column. It was his answer that keeps me going.
“Bernie”, he said, “On my course there are 36 holes.”
