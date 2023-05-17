The Suburban has covered numerous world leaders

Going through the old Suburbans of the 1960s at the Côte St. Luc Library for our 50th anniversary edition 10 years ago, I noticed that we covered an appearance in Montreal by Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, which expanded our horizons beyond that of a strictly local newspaper covering municipal, provincial and federal affairs.
When I began at the paper, we had Peter Lust on our op-ed pages every week providing valuable commentary on international issues. But for some 20 years, in the 1990s and 2000s, we experienced a golden age of interviewing or covering appearances by globally notable people, including several Canadian Prime Ministers, lawyer and law professor Alan Dershowitz several times, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Lt.-Gen. Andrew Leslie and many others.
In terms of world leaders, I met and covered everyone who served as an Israeli Prime Minister from Yitzhak Shamir to Benjamin Netanyahu, with the exception of the government that was in power just before Netanyahu’s recent return.
One of the most memorable of these events was when then-future Prime Minister Ariel Sharon spoke at Côte St. Luc’s Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue. It was Sharonmania as attendees pushed their way into the synagogue to the point of near violence. His speech was interesting, but I had a hard time writing it because of poor sound quality and what seemed to be Sharon’s heavy accent.
(Even more difficult to decipher was Kissinger, who also spoke at Beth Israel Beth Aaron.)
Perhaps even more memorable was then Opposition leader Netanyahu’s attempted appearance at Concordia University. I was privileged to be able to attend his press conferences before the event and afterwards, as the actual speech was cancelled due to violent pro-Palestinian rioters and thus few people actually got to see him. The protesters (one of whom told me to go back to Europe, even as I was born in Montreal) clashed with police and broke windows, and from inside the hall where Netanyahu was supposed to speak, we could hear loud pounding. I was almost ready to assume a fighting position. When the riot died down and we emerged, a stinging smell was in the air.
A few years later, Netanyahu, then-Opposition leader again, was able to speak without incident at Beth Israel Beth Aaron. I met him for the first time in Israel, where he was close to succeeding Shimon Peres as Prime Minister, and I admired his skill at plainspeaking.
Former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir spoke at Beth Israel Beth Aaron in 1995, and raised some hackles with his very strongly worded opinion about the then Yitzhak Rabin government, saying it must be defeated. Not long after that appearance, Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli extremist.
Speaking of Rabin, I never got that close to him, but I did see him speak to a huge audience at the Palais des Congrès.
I first met then Prime Minister Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, where he held a press conference with reporters from around the world there for a journalists conference, the same trip where I met Netanyahu. Peres’ conference was striking for two reasons, he was behind a barrier as Rabin had just been assassinated a couple of months before. (In contrast, Netanyahu shmoozed with reporters.) And Peres was rather understated in his response to my question about then PLO leader Yasser Arafat seeming to have different views about Israel depending on whether he was speaking in English or in Arabic.
I was able to see Peres a couple of more times before he passed away, once during a press conference announcing an economic partnership with Quebec and, more recently, at an understated but interesting speech at the Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue in Westmount.
Ehud Barak visited Montreal after his own stint as Prime Minister, and I was struck by his down-to-earth attitude and the fact he shook hands with every reporter who covered his press conference.
In terms of other world leaders, there were a few. I encountered two Romanian presidents, one regarding his country’s apology to Holocaust survivors and his successor, who was met by protesters at a Montreal park and also turned up in Old Montreal.
And lastly, the U.S. Barack Obama’s post-presidential event was a little hard to access, and Donald Trump never came to Montreal as a politician. But we did cover former president Bill Clinton twice. Once was an early morning talk at the Bell Centre that was wholly uninspiring, and the organizers were unhappy. A few years later, he gave a much more interesting speech about communitarianism at McGill University.
Events like these, especially in the 1990s and 2000s, have enlarged The Suburban‘s boundaries. Sadly, such gatherings have slowed in recent years, perhaps partially because of COVID.
I hope they return in the near future.
