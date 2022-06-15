When I first began as a contributor to The Suburban some four decades ago, I knew that this paper had a loyal audience among those who wanted community news and advertisements from local businesses.
To say that we have evolved over the last few decades is an understatement and I for one remain thrilled to be part of the ongoing transformation. My main role these days with the paper is a columnist, blogger and business reporter. The latter remains a favourite as I know the recipe is a good one for all parties. Advertising is what allows us to continually print our Wednesday editions. As for our readers, they eat this kind of material up,
At this stage of the paper’s evolution, the strong following we have attracted to The Suburban website has been a game changer. A perfect case in point is our new FYI digital publication. In this publication local businesses not only get a nice article in the attractive publication, but a online ad on our website. Last month I was assigned to do a feature on Tilos Restaurant in NDG for FYI. Within days the story went viral on social media, bringing an entirely new clientele. Another success story was Macallan’s Pub in Dorval. The amazing Suburban sales staff worked with them to create an amazing advertising campaign comprised of a multiple week advertising campaign to help put them on the map, and a feature profile article that made its way to the most popular read link on our website.
The Greater Montreal area continues to experience a real estate boom and new condo and rental developers – not to mention prospective buyers and tenants — know that our paper will deliver clients. Certain advertising campaigns include business profiles. This enables readers to get just enough additional information to help in their decision-making process. Not to mention the additional attention and shareability they have on Social Media
At the beginning of the pandemic when restaurants were only allowed to operate via take-out and delivery, Ted Dranias from the Petros Taverna group turned to The Suburban to get his business plan out there. “Those advertisements were key for me,” he said. “It opened a door that helped keep our restaurants viable during a very difficult time. On the eve of the opening of my newest location in Lachine, I will turn to The Suburban again.”
The Suburban staff regularly provide marketing tips to clients. Our award-winning graphics arts team will design your advertisement at no extra cost. If you are a new business, then advertising with The Suburban is your best option to get the word out. Small businesses can take advantage of our classified section, which offers very reasonable rates.
Readers look forward to our special sections focusing on different topics like real estate, homes, seniors, renovations and back to school. New opportunities continue to arise. The Suburban is not limited to print as they offer video services as well as sponsorship opportunities to one of our online video blogs in our Suburban On Air section of the website
We also have a most reliable readership via door to door delivery, drop off depots, our e-edition and a handy app. As editor Beryl Wajsman so wisely says, “The Suburban is a weekly that publishes online daily.” That is why so many advertisers want to be included the oages of the newspaper and on our website as well.
I do indeed talk from experience. The Suburban remains the best vehicle for local businesses to get noticed.
