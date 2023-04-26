There was a time when Anglo high school grads headed off to Dawson College and had to spread out to more than a dozen campuses and satellite facilities across the city. In June 1967, Dawson College became the first English-language institution in the new CEGEP network, in 1969 welcoming 1,655 students to its Selby campus in Westmount. Its population grew along with its locations, the reality for thousands of students until 1988, when the CEGEP and most Dawson students were united under one roof at the newly acquired Mother House of the Sisters of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame on the block comprised of de Maisonneuve, Wood, Sherbrooke and Atwater. The first cohort entered the beautifully restored century-old former nunnery still under renovation, studying in freshly painted classrooms, climbing stairs that were still being tiled, and enjoying the amenities of a modern college campus for the first time in a generation. With the growth of its infrastructure came further population growth, so much so that Dawson has drawn particular animus from hawkish nationalist politicians resulting in cancellation of important expansion work and seen as a scapegoat for attempts to cap English college enrollment. Dawson today has more than 10,000 full- and part-time students.
When The Suburban was still in its toddlerhood, Montreal commuters endured harsh winter conditions on public transit. The Montreal métro celebrates its 57th birthday this year, but the audacious plan to outfit a booming, bilingual city with a rubber-tired, underground train system with three lines running east-west, north-south, and under Mount Royal, the latter eliminated in favour of a line running under the St. Lawrence River to service the 1967 World Fair and distinct designs for each station was presented after Jean Drapeau’s election in 1960. In 1961 the city allocated $132 million to the project headed by senior engineer Lucien L’Allier, and first contracts were awarded a year later, with more than 5,000 people working the job sites at peak of construction. In 1963 the iconic arrow and circle symbol became part of Montreal’s heritage, and in August 1965 the first cars were delivered. The first 20 stations were inaugurated in October 1966 and a million people rode the first weekend. On completion in 1967 the network had 26 stations with more than 130 million trips recorded that year. Over the next decade, extensions expanded the network with a new east-west line and three stations in Laval. The metro now serves 68 stations, with 71 kilometres of underground tunnels and almost 250 million rides annually.
Montrealers knew theirs was a welcoming cosmopolitan city and let the whole world know it in 1967, when the International and Universal Exposition, Expo 67, came to town. Man and His World was the theme when the city received more than 50 million tourists from April 27 to October 29, the highlight of Canada’s centennial year, with about a hundred pavilions of 62 countries. The opening ceremonies on April 27, 1967 were attended by 53 heads of state and broadcast to a worldwide audience of over 700 million. A host of world notables visited the site, including Queen Elizabeth II, Lyndon Johnson, Jacqueline Kennedy, Haile Selassie, Marlene Dietrich and Charles de Gaulle (whose infamous “Vive le Quebec libre!” from Montreal city hall set a whole political firestorm in motion.)
After Expo 67 ended in October, the site and most pavilions remained as the Man and His World exhibition until 1984 when most were dismantled. Today, the site that hosted the world exhibition serves as mainly park and recreational lands, with few structures remaining, such as Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic dome – the former U.S. pavilion, which today hosts a water museum exhibit and in recent years has served as a launch point for winter ziplining activities.
The roots of Concordia University lay in the 1968 plan to merge Loyola College and Sir George Williams University in 1968. In 1972 a committee proposed the establishment of a two-campus university under the Sir George Williams University charter, uniting the downtown and west-end facilities and in August 1973, the Corporation of Sir George Williams University enacted a change of name. A year later, Loyola College and Sir George Williams University had joined forces to become Concordia University, which today counts some 51,000 students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate and continuing education programs.
Mirabel Airport opened in October 1975 and was the largest airport ever envisaged – some 40,000 hectares, meant to replace Dorval which the federal government predicted would reach capacity. From 1975 to 1997 all international flights, save for the U.S., had to use Mirabel, an hour from the city core as Canada’s eastern gateway. But the introduction of longer range aircraft, no high speed rail line, domestic flights remaining at Dorval and the Toronto economy booming made Mirabel less attractive or useful, and by 1997, Dorval Airport, ironically renamed Montréal-Trudeau International Airport after the man who wanted to shuttle air traffic away from Dorval, was re-opened to international flights. Mirabel’s last passenger flight was in 2004 and the passenger terminal was demolished a decade later. It continues to be used for cargo, manufacturing and other aviation-related activities.
The first-term Parti Québécois government’s plans for sovereignty-association were laid out in the 1980 referendum, asking Quebecers for a mandate to negotiate a new constitutional agreement with the rest of Canada. After a hotly contested and emotional campaign that caused great cleavages in the Quebec population, even in families, some 59.5% of Quebecers voted NON and rejected the plan. Constitutional negotiations followed as promised by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau who pledged a reformed federalism to address may of the lingering problematic issues for Quebec and even other provinces. The Trudeau government set to work to patriate and modernize Canada’s constitution. Fierce negotiations ensued between the federal government and the provinces, resulting in a last-ditch effort to win over a recalcitrant majority of premiers to the exclusion of Quebec, which saw the final agreement, which it did not sign, as a betrayal. In April 1982, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed the new Constitution Act on Parliament Hill.
The PQ tried its hand again in 1995 with another referendum asking voters to give them a mandate to pursue some form of independence. Following the failure of Meech Lake and Charlottetown constitutional accords the campaign was launched by Premier Jacques Parizeau’s government. Led by Daniel Johnson Jr. on the NON side and Parizeau and later Bloc Québecois leader Lucien Bouchard on the OUI side, the campaign was marked by accusations of financial irregularities and the vote itself marred by accusations of cheating in the form of ballot rejection and counting. First Nations were also very vocal during the campaign in their opposition to what they saw was a violation of international law and their rights to self-determination, which would end up with the partitioning of Quebec. The campaign wrapped up with a massive pro-unity rally at Place du Canada on October 27, 1995, with up to an estimated 125,000 people attending. The October 30, 1990 vote was carried – again – by the NON side, but by a razor-thin margin of 54,288 votes, or 50.58% of votes. The question was generally seen as confusing and some say deliberately misleading, compounded by later revelations of the provincial government’s intention to move ahead regardless of a federal refusal to negotiate.
After five unsuccessful attempts, Montreal finally got a chance to bid and then host the 21st Olympic Games in 1976, after winning against Moscow and Los Angeles. The Games from July 17 — August 1 in Montreal was announced in 1970, launching a flurry of construction for a stadium, swimming pool, Olympic basin, velodromes, Olympic village, and the Claude Robillard and Étienne Desmarteau Centres.
Original cost estimates stood at $120 million when the games were awarded and more than doubled within three years, with the final tally reaching almost $1.6 billion with a debt paid off only in 2006. The projects, particularly the Olympic Stadium, became an iconic symbol of government bloat and poor financial management. The ballooning costs were in contrast to then-mayor Jean Drapeau’s famous declaration that the Olympics “can no more lose money than a man can have a baby.”
The Games opened on July 17, 1976, with more than 73,000 people attending at the Olympic Stadium. In total, 6,084 athletes (including 1,260 women) from 92 nations participated in the Games, while 22 African countries boycotted over the International Olympic Committee refusal to ban New Zealand, whose All Blacks rugby team toured Apartheid-era South Africa. The Games included 198 events representing 23 Olympic sports at 27 sites, with women competing in basketball, handball and rowing for the first time. Athletes set more than 45 new Olympic records, including 23 in swimming. Highlights included 14-year-old Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci, who achieved seven perfect scores at the Games, Russian weightlifter Vasily Alekseyev’s 255 kg clean and jerk and American Bruce (later Caitlyn) Jenner’s decathlon record. Canada won 11 medals in total.
