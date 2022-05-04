As Joe Clark famously suggested, we are a community of communities.
The various spheres of our lives intersect, at school, work, the gym, the neighborhood, and the various associations and tribes we belong to. In them, where they meet, and in the spaces where they don’t, there are stories.
Larger and national media don’t have the mandates, resources or the desire to cover the hyper-local daily fare, from dog poop and potholes to the latest library hours and eternal bike path debates.
And in an age where everyone’s a hero, and everyone is an activist, it’s easy to get lost amid the noise of PR-hucksterism and not seeing the beautiful prism of people and their stories around us every day. The good, the bad, and yes, the odd.
It’s a challenge and a responsibility I take seriously. and it’s fun.
Sometimes, more often than not, I hope....I get it right.
The fact is, social workers always at the ready to help a client or lend an ear, ridiculously beyond their supposed 40-hour work week; local merchants with an immeasurable impact on people’s lives; the dedicated community organizer toiling with relevant and inclusive programming to create richness in the life of their community; volunteers who leap from bed early on the weekend to help clean a public space instead of ‘selfie-ing’ their way onto social media and bragging about attending a swanky fundraiser; the people that stock public food pantries, and do so mindful of people’s dietary particularities; the ones producing and distributing food to the hungry and homeless, without an accompanying social media; and of course, the gadflies and other assorted characters who with verve and chutzpah, persist at public fora to afflict the comfortable for the greater good.
They are the ones without access to PR firms; who don’t enjoy a cozy space nestled up against a politician’s ear ; who don’t deal in meaningless platitudes but put their nose to the grindstone every day, determined to make life better, for others. They are the pulse of communities and the ones whose stories should be told.
Community journalism means all of the above, notably those who don’t have the microphone, because as I’ve always said:
Those usually hogging the mike are usually the ones who are the least worth listening to.
There’s not enough time in the day, any day, to tell all the stories, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.
