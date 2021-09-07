The need is too great

The need is just too great says Krystine Dobbs, program coordinator at Mosaik Family Resource Centre, a non-profit organization supporting vulnerable families in Côte Saint-Luc, Hampstead, Montreal-West, N.D.G. and Snowdon.
Since last September the centre, operating out of the First Baptist Church on Côte Saint-Luc Road has been operating a Food Pantry program for the most vulnerable in the community, hauling a truckload of food in from Moisson Montréal on the first Tuesday of each month to distribute to some 158 households. Within a week the pantry is almost bare, particularly fresh foodstuffs.
Once a month isn’t cutting it because the need is great: "It' isn't enough" says Dobbs, as hunger is growing in the city’s west end, so Mosaik is holding a fundraiser to meet the growing need. It costs $1,200 a year to rent a truck and haul one monthly load of food, and they want to up it to weekly deliveries, says Mosaik coordinator Teresa Kaeser. “Our goal is to raise $5,000 so that we can make weekly deliveries.”
The Mosaik Garage Sale on September 22 from 2 - 6 p.m. will offer a large number of donated items for sale, food and entertainment. They’re asking anybody and everybody to check their garage and closets for clean items in good condition that can be sold to collect money for this crucial service. All items must be brought in before September 17, by appointment arranged by telephone or email.
The clientele is diverse says Kaeser, “some have one child some have four. Basically, it's ‘take what you need’.” And they do, selecting the items they require and prefer. “We don't assemble boxes or just hand them grocery bags. We want them to come in and select, shopping style. It offers them more choice and more dignity.”
While Mosaik focuses its efforts on its designated territory, “if you're from Côte des Neiges and you've heard of us and you're in need, we won't turn you away and we won't ask questions,” says Dobbs. “And we don't ask for proof of income or immigration status” adds Kaiser. “If you're here because you need a damn can of beans” she says, “you come and get it.” On distribution day it can also get kind of crazy she says. “It's a lot of work unloading the truck and we need a lot of volunteers, then we have to organize it all and then the shopping begins.”
Mosaik’s food distribution is only part of what it does, conducting community building and outreach, particularly with young families with kids ages 0 to 5, says Kaeser, “giving them equal opportunity to access high-end services and programming, helping parents parent.” From Mother Goose storytime, parenting workshops, toy and book library and a free clothing Boutique, to a respite and Fathers-in-Action program, Mosaik is there.
Relying on donations and funding from Centraide, foundations, various government departments and funds, the growing need does not get less costly. “We already had a lot of vulnerable people; then with the pandemic we found three times the number of vulnerable people, and they were coming for things that were not normally on our radar like hygiene products.” In June a local city councillor helped secure and facilitate a timely corporate donation, collection and distribution of four pallets of diapers, wipes and other hygiene products.
