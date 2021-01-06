I thought I had seen it all during this nearly year-long COVID and its effect on how we live our lives — but Saturday Dec. 19 took the cake.
At the downtown underground city, during a time when the Quebec government set limits on how many people can be in a shopping area, numerous security guards were on hand, holding their smartphones with an app that told them how many people were in each of the malls — whether it was Place Montreal Trust, the Eaton Centre or others.
Suddenly, later that afternoon, I saw a lineup, in the fairly cold weather, outside one Ste. Catherine West ground level entrance of the Eaton Centre, the one leading to the new Uniqlo store. All the other entrances were only exits and the underground access from Place Montreal Trust to the Eaton Centre was shut down. I was told that the Eaton Centre had reached capacity, according to those apps.
A woman inquired about how to get to the Eaton Centre, and she took in the information patiently. Those waiting outdoors to get in were also waiting patiently, and there were a lot of people doing Christmas shopping.
This one day is a microcosm of how, largely, patient and accepting the Montreal public has been with the numerous changes and mixed messages we have experienced throughout this COVID year.
On Dec. 26, the second day of the "lockdown" that has required the closing of non-essential stores and non-essential sections (including that of greeting cards) of big box stores, one could not even take shelter in malls from the winter cold. You are expected to buy what you need (a security guard asks you what you're there for), get it and leave. The only food stores open at Place Montreal Trust that day were Starbucks and Basha, and I was the first customer (and hopefully not only) at the latter after 1 p.m.
While in the States there have been demands for First Amendment — the right to gather — freedoms, some successful in the courts, some not; and fairly large scale protests supporting struggling small businesses, especially restaurants, much of the Montreal public — except for a few local protests — has been only too happy to obey the government's guidelines, in many cases with a great deal of enthusiasm. And even when politicians and health officials from various locales don't even take their own COVID-related advice.
"Keep the stores closed even longer," some have responded to a recent Suburban Facebook question about the rules demanding that non-essential stores be closed until Jan. 11.
The public has been patient to the extent that Premier François Legault recently garnered a 67 percent approval rating, despite the mixed messages we have received from both the provincial and federal governments and the deaths earlier this year in nursing homes.
First, in Quebec, we were told four days of Christmas gathering were allowed, along with a moral contract of self-isolation a week before Dec. 23-27 and after; then as COVID numbers changed, it was two days of gatherings allowed; then no days, then a single person being allowed to visit within one family bubble.
For this whole year, we've heard not just in Canada but globally, mixed messages on masks. First we were told masks were not effective (the same message Canadian health officials told us in 2009 during the H1N1 pandemic), then that we were lied to and the directive not to wear masks was to preserve personal protective equipment, then that we should wear masks if we couldn't social distance, then that we should wear masks in indoor public places at all times. So far, at least, we haven't gone as far as some countries, which have mandated that masks be worn outdoors at all times.
Some have a feeling no one really knows what the best measures are — some have claimed that cloth and surgical masks are not really very effective in protecting yourself and others, and that the best protection is a professionally fitted N95 mask. Officials have said masks at least slow down transmission.
Montrealers were patient this past spring as all non-essential businesses shut down, including entire shopping centres except for essential stores with external entrances, and many of us depended on Netflix and Amazon orders. At banks, numerous people lined up patiently outdoors, even in frigid weather. Currently, that message is even mixed. Many are confused what a non-essential item is.
Two incidents I've been part of provide a contrast. As I recently reported, at Place Montreal Trust, a fight nearly broke out between a woman and a family that was violating the two-person-in-an-elevator rule.
On Dec. 19, I was in the same elevator alone, when a family of three — including a small child — began to step on to the elevator. But first, they very politely asked me if it was okay for them to enter. I told them yes, and they all stood a sufficient distance away from me.
"I count you all as one," I told them, which they appreciated.
That one gesture from that family is quite reflective of how most Montrealers have accepted the hardships and inconveniences they have encountered this whole year.
Patience is a virtue, and in the current circumstances, quite heroic.
