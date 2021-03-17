It has been a year now since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world as we know it. For Jews across the globe, that immediately impacted Passover Seders, the evenings that see families gather to tell the Biblical story of Exodus — where God freed the Israelites from slavery in Egypt – eat traditional and symbolic foods, and sing prayers and songs.
Passover 2021 will begin on the evening of Saturday, March 27 and ends on the evening of Sunday, April 4. With the vaccination program just underway, curfews in place and the presence of new variants, nothing is expected to change this year in terms of such large gatherings.
“In our history, the Jewish people have gone through times which were much more challenging than today,” said Rabbi Saul Emanuel, the executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Montreal and MK, Canada’s kosher certifier. “We all have to pass this test and come out stronger.”
Rabbi Mark Fishman, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Tikvah Congregation in Dollard des Ormeaux, agrees that it is surreal to be marking a second successive Passover during a pandemic. “Many pointed out a year ago that we could add an 11th plague to our Seders,” he said. “After the Ten Plagues that were sent to Egypt, we have been living with one more – coronavirus.”
As for the utilization of Zoom for Seders, Rabbi Fishman explains Jewish law does not allow for the usage of computers on the Jewish Sabbath or holidays. “Like all aspects of Jewish law, its complicated,” he says. “Yet what I will be encouraging my congregation to do will be to utilize Zoom before the holiday begins and have children and grandchildren ask the famous four questions to relatives that they may not physically be able to spend the holiday with.”
Rabbi Emmanuel is proud of the 144-page bilingual 2021 Passover in a Pocket Guide the MK produced this year and distributed across the country. “The response has been fantastic,” he said. “It is small enough to put in your pocket or purse and contains all of the details you need. You can also access it from our website.”
Jewish day schools like Solomon Schechter Academy have been holding Model Seders, with family members joining in from Montreal and around the world, online. Students from the Amiel Early Childhood Centre are learning the story of Passover through multi-sensory experiences. “Our students delight in learning the story of Passover, building upon their knowledge each year,” explains Steven Erdelyi, Head of School. “Together as educators, parents, and children, we participate in the mitzvah of passing this story from generation to generation, midor ledor.”
Meanwhile, as Montreal’s Jewish Community continues to struggle with restrictions posed by the pandemic, the MADA Community Center is gearing up to home-deliver 5,000 Seder boxes, over 12,000 kosher-for-Passover meals and 2,000 Passover grocery boxes to those most affected by the crisis. “This includes the elderly and folks with disabilities, who sadly, are always among the lowest-income groups – along with households who’ve seen family income plummet while food prices skyrocket because of the pandemic,” says MADA’s Assistant Director, Yosef Drihem. For more see next week’s SJN column on our website.
