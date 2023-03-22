Montrealers gathered in the tens of thousands this Sunday for the 198th St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was the first full parade since 2019. The parade began at St. Catherine and Fort Street with some 80 floats moving through the downtown area, ending at Dorchester Square and Peel. There were tw dozen bands from both Quebec and Ontario marching with the floats. Montrealers lined the streets — in some spots ten deep — for the first full parade since the pandemic. United Irish Societies PR director Lauren Tracey celebrated the return, saying “I think I can speak for most of Montreal to say we’re really excited to be here,” and “We’re back to what we were in 2019 so we’re really, really excited.” Tracey confirmed that 77 different groups and organizations participated in the march. Former president of the Erin Sports Association Tim Furlong was this year’s Grand Marshal and married his fiancée Kim Lampitt at the Reviewing Stand. A first in Parade history!
