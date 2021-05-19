Megan Goldwax, daughter of Hampstead councillor Michael Goldwax, attended Sunday’s pro-Israel downtown rally and feared for her safety as she and others peaceful attendees were attacked by pro-Palestinian rioters. She was also unimpressed with how the media covered the attacks, which required intervention by the Montreal police Riot Squad, writing that the incidents were not accurately represented.
“Israel’s supporters were standing together chanting ‘free Gaza from Hamas’ and ‘Am Yisrael Chai,’” she wrote. “[It seemed as if] we were surrounded. Despite strong police barricades, the [pro-Palestinian rioters] pushed through, charging at the Jews, while on the other side they climbed tall statues and threw rocks at our heads.
“Police tried to protect us, sending tear gas towards the violent pro-Palestine protestors to disperse them and direct us to safety, but unfortunately they kept pushing and there was nowhere to go. At that point, it was no longer safe to stand in our designated square. The fear I felt when a nearby riot police officer in full gear shouted at us to run to avoid being attacked was something I’ll never forget.”
Goldwax said she heard calls of “death to the Jews’ and “it’s too late for peace,” “among many other hateful and threatening slurs. People around me were getting physically attacked.”
She was also affected by tear gas. “My eyes were burning as I ran to get my bike, before being stopped by a religious Jew. He was trying to get back to his car, but where he had parked was now surrounded with violent protestors. His eyes and face were beet red from the tear gas and he was clearly scared for his life. I knew we couldn’t leave him because, unfortunately dressed in tzitzit, he couldn’t blend as well as I could and it was not safe to be alone.”
She and others walked with the man, “despite warnings from kind pedestrians saying it was too dangerous for us to be near there and to turn around— with our two bikes on either side of him into the violence until a kind store owner opened his locked door, pulling the man inside and told us he would keep him there until it was safe for him to go out again.
“This act of kindness was truly a light amidst a day of hatred. As we left my eyes, were bloodshot and burning from the tear gas. Luckily, we were not harmed, but I am shaken and horrified at what I saw and the stories I’ve read from other people at the protest. “These actions don’t promote peace or help Jews or Palestinians. This is anti-Semitism and it needs to stop. I’m praying for everyone here and in Israel.”
Councillor Goldwax wrote that, “as a father, I was terrified to learn about the situation she was in and was extremely worried about her safety and well-being. I am happy that she is home safe and sound. “Shame on all the media who portrayed yesterday’s event [in a biased way] by using words like — ‘scuffle,’ or “Pro- Israel Rally clashed with Pro-Palestinians. “There was no scuffle, they were at a celebratory, peaceful event with music and songs and they were stoned and pepper-sprayed by a group of extremist Palestinians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.