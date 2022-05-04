As The Suburban enters its 59th year I can attest to the fact that local journalism is not merely surviving but thriving. There is a thirst for community-driven stories. This is true in all of the some two dozen communities we serve. And that thirst, despite the success of our website and app, helps make our hard copy press matter more than ever.
Local journalism brings a balance that other media may not have the luxury of doing. Hard copies are generally weekly, like ours. It allows for stories with some perspective that only time can bring. But with the critical addition of digital media to our community coverage, we have become 24/7 producing new stories every day. But aside from the local stories, we now have the capacity to bring news our audience needs to know that is of a more general or regional nature. Issues regarding health, language, taxation and the environment that have a direct bearing on our lives. Never forgetting that our stories’ first imperatives are driven always about you, the readers and residents of the communities we serve. When others may forget, we remember.
There is another important responsibility that local journalism has and that we try to live up to every week. Because our coverage is so very personal and up front, aside from facts, we also have to provide content and character for a public that wants to be informed and inspired. It has always been the tradition of this paper to provide conscience mirrored in the stories of our local heroes. Nothing can ever replace people touching people.
At The Suburban we’ve never forgotten that. Through all the great events of our time from the Quiet Revolution, the turbulent years of the FLQ, Expo 67, the Pierre Trudeau era, the rise of separatism and the election of the Parti Québécois, the Olympics, the referendums, 9/11 and so on, our focus has always been how these whirlwinds affect each of us up close and personally.
Perhaps the most important measure of success in local journalism is that the subjects of our stories — people like all of us – with our help and often with our intervention, overcome unfeeling authority, overtake those who took unfair advantage, obtain justice and ease their suffering. We make these stories — these cases and causes — our hallmarks. And we believe that this advocacy is essential in community journalism.
Advocacy journalism is too often criticized for lacking balance. It does not. It is the use of our medium to not only report the facts but also to make the broad public understand that there is suffering that must be eased, injustice that has to be cured and wants that need to be met. And that the focus must be on all of you. Often, it is not about balancing interests. It is about challenging them. And yes, it sometimes means picking up a phone and speaking truth to power directly ourselves. This is an engagement with our co-citizens that best exemplifies community journalism. We are closest to the people. And that imposes an important trust we will always strive to meet.
Perhaps more than anything, that is why local journalism is so worthy of the public’s support. Community newspapers are institutions that will care and act effectively when people need help. When executive authority is too distant; legislative institutions too impotent and judicial access too costly, we have always been there. To paraphrase a slogan of ours, local journalism is the only instrument that truly, ”puts the U into community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.