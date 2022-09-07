The Mont Royal-Outremont riding was created as one of several riding changes for the 2018 election, and the two previous ridings that were merged had been Liberal strongholds. The riding includes Town of Mount Royal, part of Côte des Neiges-NDG and Outremont.
In the 2018 election, MNA Pierre Arcand was re-elected with more than 51 percent of the vote. Arcand has decided not to run for re-election.
As of Aug. 31, while the Qc125 website still gives the Liberals a 99 percent chance of winning the riding, their support is at 44 percent, to 22 percent for the CAQ, 15 percent for Québec Solidaire, and 10 percent for the Conservative Party of Quebec.
These are the candidates for this year’s election:
Michelle Setlakwe - Liberal: Setlakwe has been a member of the Quebec Bar since 1996, practiced business law at Norton Rose for 10 years, and was a Town of Mount Royal councillor from 2016 to 2021. The mother of three teenagers is involved with the MultiCaf organization and fights against social exclusion in Côte des Neiges. “The richness of our society is based on its diversity and Mont-Royal–Outremont well represents this inclusive plurality and this living together of which we can be proud,” she says.
Sarah Beaumier - CAQ: Beaumier is a marketing manager and has more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals and electric vehicle industries. She is President of the National Executive Board of the CAQ.
Isabelle Leblanc - Québec Solidaire: Leblanc is a family physician at St. Mary’s Hospital. The candidate was the longtime president of the group Médecins québécois pour le régime public. She “deeply believes in the public system and has always fought to maintain it.”
Sabrina Ait Akil - Conservative Party of Quebec: The candidate is a native of Algeria. She has worked in the banking sector since 2013 as an international services advisor. “We were, and still are, the only party to oppose Bill 96 out of principle,” she says.
Ophélie Bastien - Parti Québécois: Bastien says she is “sensitive to the causes of the environment and the protection of French. She believes “Quebec must acquire the means of a country to be able to take concrete action in terms of the environment and to achieve carbon neutrality.”
Chaya Anne Goldberg Harrison - Canadian Party of Quebec: Chaya Harrison is a Montreal CEGEP instructor for the English and French Early Childhood Education programs, specializing in Health and Safety. The candidate says she wants to contribute to “the creation of a cultural environment whose laws are based on rights and freedom, not coercion and prejudice.”
Matthew Kerr - Bloc Montréal: Kerr was a candidate for the mayoralty of the Côte des Neiges-NDG borough in last year’s municipal election.
Malik Guelmi - Green Party of Quebec: Guelmi is originally from Romania and Algeria, and is “currently completing a master’s degree in political science” at the Université de Montréal. He advocates for the “protection of the environment and the reduction of social inequalities.”
