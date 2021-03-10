Mark, Scott and Sean Broady laced up for a cause Sunday afternoon, joining hundreds of Montrealers of all ages on the ice rink at Parc Maisonneuve.
With a sunny sky and smiles abounding, the three brothers were about halfway through their marathon skate to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and collect funds for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal.
Last year, the brothers, whose father Max was diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s at 58 years old and passed away in 2016., laced up their skates and joined Steve McNeil, founder of 1926 Skate for Alzheimer’s, on the ice for 19 hours and 26 minutes. This year, to respect the curfew in place, they will skate for 9 hours and 26 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 6:26 p.m. at the Maisonneuve ice ring.
The Broady brothers, and are avid hockey players and co-founders of the “A Night to Remember” fundraising gala, which has raised more than $300,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal over the past eight years.
McNeil, 59, is a recreational hockey referee in Ontario and began “1926 Skate” as a tribute to his mother, Eunice— who was born in 1926 and lived with dementia— as well as all the caregivers across the country who are looking after loved ones living with Alzheimer’s.
The Broady brothers invite you to support them by making a symbolic donation of $19.26 or more to the Alzheimer Society of Montreal.
To donate or for more information visit www.alzheimermontreal.ca
