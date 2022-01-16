Four people, including a rabbi, are safe and sound after the FBI stormed a Colleyville, Texas synagogue where a Muslim British national held hostages and demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, known as Lady Al-Qaeda.
The FBI released a statement Monday, saying the incident “is a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.” An FBI spokesman had first sparked outrage by saying the hostage taking "was not specifically related to the Jewish community."
The gunman, identified as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, is dead. He claimed to be the brother of Siddiqui, who was sentenced in 2010 to 86 years in prison for firing at soldiers and FBI agents and is in prison near Fort Worth, Texas close to Colleyville. The Siddiquis denied the gunman was a member of their family. Akram's family said he was suffering from mental health issues.
The Montreal Jewish community expressed concern about the incident. Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak wrote that the organization was in contact with the SPVM, which was monitoring the situation in Montreal.
"At this time, we are not aware of any threats to our Jewish community," Szlak wrote, adding that on the night of the incident, Federation CJA was in communication with The Secure Community Network and the Jewish Federations of North America, "who are in turn in touch with law enforcement and providing us with regular updates."
During the day-long hostage crisis, the gunman claimed that he did not want to hurt anybody, but that he was ready to die. Part of the hostage-taking was heard on a livestream set up for the Shabbat service at the Reform synagogue.
At one point, according to reports, the gunman was said to have forced Rabbi Charlie Citron-Walker to call a New York City rabbi to convey the demand for Siddiqui's release.
During the crisis, one hostage was released in the early evening. Later, an explosion and gunshots were heard, and the hostage-taking ended with the rabbi and other hostages unharmed and the gunman dead. The rabbi told CBS Monday that he and the remaining hostages escaped after he threw a chair at Akram when the situation seemed to be deteriorating.
President Biden said in a statement that "there is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate — we will stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country."
