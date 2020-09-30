This year marks the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, and many schools are creating innovative, fun and safe ways to continue the legacy of the great Canadian. Fundraising takes place online, but the actual physical event is being played out in different and interesting ways at the English Montreal School Board. The official date for the Terry Fox Foundation school run across Canada is September 30, but schools are having their events at different times during the fall.
Among the elementary schools which have a strong annual Terry Fox Run tradition is Roslyn Elementary School in Westmount. This year, it will continue to be a school-wide event with all students running for 10 minutes, in their classroom bubbles, around their schoolyard at staggered times on October 6 and 7.
At Leonardo da Vinci Academy in RDP, which has been hosting an event since 1999, all students from pre-K to Grade 6 will be running laps, separately with their classes at a nearby park on September 30. A grand total of laps for the school team will be recorded at the end of the day.
A brand-new initiative – the “40 for 40 Virtual Walk of Hope” – will unfold at Rosemount High School, Perspectives I and II Alternative High Schools in St. Michel, Nesbitt in Rosemount and Honoré Mercier Elementary in St. Léonard. It takes place over a month, until Oct. 28. The activity is being spearheaded by the Physical Education and Health and the Ethics and Religious Culture departments of each school alongside Spiritual Community Animator Vince Lacroce. Students and staff members will be participating within their individual classroom clusters to respect social distancing. As a nod to the 40th anniversary, each student will be encouraged to attain 40 kilometers over a period of 30 days by walking or jogging. Students and their families can record their mileage on the new Terry Fox Foundation app called MoveSpring. At the high school level, the classroom that walks the most kilometres will be awarded a pizza lunch courtesy of Les Délices Lafrenaie.
A long-held tradition at Edward Murphy Elementary School in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, this year’s event will involve students walking single file behind their teachers on September 28. Grades will be divided into different routes around school property. In years past, it was a joint school and home event, where students could walk with their families around the neighbourhood together.
This year, John Caboto Academy in Ahuntsic will see its Terry Fox Run take place on Sept. 30. It will begin with a virtual assembly, and then a logistical plan unfolds that has all students doing an hour-long run or walk in their classroom bubbles, physically distanced in the schoolyard or the nearby park.
Usually a school-wide event including an assembly and mass walk/run that includes parents, this year’s event at Royal Vale School NDG continues, but scaled down. All 21 elementary classes will participate in their bubbles during their Physical Education period by walking or running for 40 minutes. This will take place over three days at the end of September in the school’s large outdoor field.
In its 35th year participating, Elizabeth Ballantyne Elementary School in Montreal West will have students take part once again during the week of Oct. 5. But instead of running through the town of Montreal West cheered on by family members, students will be running around the track at the Montreal West arena for part of their Physical Education class.
