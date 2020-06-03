Tennis courts resuming operations in CSL

Tennis courts are opening in at least two phases in the city of Côte St. Luc, as per Quebec government COVID-19 reopening guidelines, according to two announcements.
The public tennis courts at Rembrandt Park and on Caldwell Ave. opened this past Friday May 29 and are operating between 7 a.m and 10 p.m.
"The courts [are] available and free of charge to CSL residents," says the first announcement. "The courts are available for 60 minutes at a time and residents must call in advance to reserve a time. Please note due to the new regulations, the game will be restricted to single play only and players must bring their own equipment and initial their own tennis balls. Players should also bring their own water bottles, as water fountains and washrooms will not be open. Players should respect the entrance and exit signs on the courts. To reserve a time slot at the Rembrandt Park tennis courts, call 514-485-8912. To reserve a time slot at the Caldwell Ave. tennis courts, call 514 485-6806, ext 2200."
Côte St. Luc's second announcement pointed out that the CSL Tennis Club courts are scheduled to reopen by June 15.
"All nine clay courts courts will be worked on over the coming weeks and we anticipate to be operational by June 15, 2020," the announcement says. "We appreciate your patience during these trying times and look forward to welcoming you on the courts soon. Please note: although the facility will be re-opening, the safety and security of both our community and of the players is our top priority. The rules and guidelines put in place by the Provincial Health Authorities will be in effect for all players. For further details and information please contact: Ryan Nemeroff 514 485-6806 ext. 2022; Alvin Fishman 514 485-6806 ext. 2012 or email info@csltennisclub.com. The website is csltennisclub.com and the Facebook page is http://facebook.com/csltennis."
As recently reported by The Suburban, a petition was recently launched by CSL resident Ariel Kincler, calling on the city to follow Quebec government guidelines and open all local tennis courts as of May 20. Kincler wrote that the Quebec government "has deemed it safe to play singles tennis outdoors as social distancing practices can be easily maintained." As of May 28, 177 people had signed the change.org petition.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein replied last month that the city was working out reopening details, "based on staff recommendations using government guidelines."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.