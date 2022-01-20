Quebec's rental board Tribunal published allowable rental increase percentages for 2022 with average increases of 2.065 per cent depending on the type of heating used and whether or not it is included in the rent amount.
The Regroupement des comités du logement et associations de locataires du Québec is asking Quebec to make the cap on the use of rental increase rates mandatory in order to curb rent increases in Quebec.
The group issued the statement following Quebec's administrative housing tribunal unveiling of its average increase estimate to remind tenants that all uncontested rent increases are legal even if they are higher than the percentages established by the rental board tribunal. The Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) also issued a release stating that tenants can refuse rent increases and remain in their dwelling. The groups suggest that tenants carefully examine their notice of rent increase and refuse any increase deemed abusive.
Another concern is that the shortage of affordable rental units may lead to landlords taking advantage of the situation by requesting abusive increases, expecting tenants to comply for fear of potential retaliation.
The Corporation des propriétaires immobiliers du Québec (CORPIQ) says that the rent increases published by the tribunal on Wednesday are not high enough. "Increases in Quebec are very low in comparisson to the rest of Canada and the US." CORPIQ's Director General, Benoit Ste-Marie told The Suburban. "Owners have been subjected to a 25-40% increase for cost of materials and labour. The costs have exploded and the calculation grid continues to penalize owners and discourage maintenance and renovation."
"The Quebec government following the tendencies of rent averages has issued monetary increases for persons with financial difficulties such as those on welfare as well retired persons. The percentages of those increases such as allocation logement that has increased by 50% is not reflected in the allowance for rental increases."
"Amongst 20% of tenants with less revenue, 15% in Montreal have access to affordable housing comparable to Toronto, for example at 0.2%."
"It should be noted that the simplified calculation tools make no allowance for certain particular situations that could be the subject of a hearing before the Tribunal administratif du logement, such as the provision of a new service that results in additional management costs, or an expenditure that does not benefit all the occupants of the building." The Tribunal's release specified.
To consult the calculation tool for rental increases, visit: https://www.tal.gouv.qc.ca/en/calculation-for-the-fixing-of-rent
These percentages are used to calculate the 2022 rent increases, in accordance with the Regulation respecting the criteria for the fixing of rent
