A 10-year-old girl was savagely attacked in the middle of the street in Montreal in the borough of Pointe-aux-Trembles.
The girl was attacked by a man who she did not know while on her way home for lunch from school.
According to a social media post publicized by the girl's aunt, a schoolmate who witnessed the attacked ran home to tell her mother what had happened while passersby managed to apprehend the attacker until police arrived.
"This man was staring at my niece on her way home, and my well-behaved and ever loving niece smiled at this man not knowing what he could do to her. He walked over to her and put her on the ground (where he) started beating her and disfiguring her beautiful angel face," her aunt wrote in a post that went viral on social media networks.
In the photo posted by the girl's aunt, it is evident that the girl faced a brutal attack with several injuries to her face and skull.
The SPVM confirmed that an investigation is currently underway in connection with the incident. A 21-year-old man has been arrested. According to investigators, it is suspected that a mental health history may be a factor.
(1) comment
This is so horrible, I hope this monster will be put in jail for years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.