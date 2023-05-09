Temporary workers who don't speak French 'anglicizing Quebec: Language minister

Quebec Language Minister Jean-François Roberge said Monday that he finds it intolerable thousands of itinerant workers are living in the province with no knowledge of French.
“We cannot tolerate that they anglicize Quebec,” Roberge told the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, adding that the Francisation Québec agency, which launches June 1, will make learning French easier.
Roberge was at the conference with Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, whose government is about to pass Bill C-13, which contends that French is in decline in Canada, including Quebec. The two ministers agreed to strengthen the French language in Quebec.
The subject of immigrants’ knowledge of French sparked a major controversy during last year’s provincial election campaign when then-Immigration Minister Jean Boulet said 80 percent of new immigrants in general “go to Montreal, don’t work, and don’t speak French, and don’t adhere to the values of Quebec. The key is regionalization and francization.” Boulet then tweeted that he expressed his point of view “badly” and that his words did not really reflect what he thought.
“We must continue to focus on the reception, francization and integration of immigrants, who are an asset for Quebec.”
Boulet is no longer Immigration Minister, but remains the province’s Labour Minister.
According to figures from the Immigration, Francisation and Integration ministry, Quebec had more than 290,000 temporary immigrants, including workers and students, as of the end of 2022, According to current rules, these people are not required to learn French. The workers are employed at such establishments as cafés and restaurants.
For his part, Chamber president and CEO Michel Leblanc told Monday’s event he agrees with the Quebec government’s goal of having temporary immigrants learn French, especially as local companies want to retain their temporary workers.
“If we blame the immigrant, we lose sight of the fact that our system is not accommodating enough for their schedule, for their reality,” Leblanc said.
