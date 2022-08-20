A 16-year old is in critical but stable condition after being shot just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Biret St. in St. Laurent.
The teen is said to be injured in the lower body, and had been in a vehicle with two others. The motorist took off from the scene of the crime, police said. The street is in close proximity to Noel-Sud Park in the northwest section of the borough.
The victim was helped by area residents and police and was transported to hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition, but lost a great deal of blood.
The victim is not known to police.
