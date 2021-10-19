A 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the parking lot of his high school, tied to an elementary school in Cote-des-Neiges on Monday afternoon. Following the attack, the teenage boy managed to seek help inside the school. Shortly after making it inside, the boy collapsed.
Montreal police responded to the call at around 3 p.m. on Monday about an assault involving a weapon. Officers located the victim who had sustained severe injuries to his upper body and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to police, the boy was pronounced dead at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Early information gathered by police suggests that a fight broke out in the school’s parking lot leading to the stabbing. An altercation with a group of young people near the Centre sportif Cote-des-Neiges, which is located in close proximity to the school occurred earlier in the day.
“The boys began fighting outside the sports centre but their fight moved to the school parking lot that adjoined it, at which point the boy was stabbed,” SPVM spokesperson, Raphael Bergeron told media. The school that he attended was an alternative school called Programme Mile End located in the basement of Coronation Elementary.
Though police have not revealed the identity of the three suspects, they did confirm that they are searching for three suspects aged 16 to 18 that allegedly fled the scene on foot. The school has been closed and officers have set up a command post near the school and the recreational center.
Investigators are also checking surveillance videos from nearby cameras.“The attack took place in an area that seems to have plenty of surveillance cameras including the sports centre and many neighbouring businesses,” Bergeron said.
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) extended its deepest condolences to the boy's family and friends in a statement on Tuesday.
According to EMSB Director General, Nick Katalifos, since the incident is under police investigation, the EMSB is limited in what they can state publically at this time. "We do not know all of the details and we await a report from police," he said.
EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen confirmed that a trauma team was deployed Tuesday to help teachers and school staff cope with the "horrible tragedy" and will also be deployed on Wednesday as students return to school to aid them in coping as well.
"Our biggest priority right now is to ensure that we give the neccessary time and space to staff, students and parents and for this reason we have assigned our trauma team," Cohen told The Suburban.
