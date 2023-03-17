Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a 16-year-old girl. Zhen Ni Feng was last seen on March 12 at the corner of Monkland and Cavendish in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. Investigators and her family fear for her health and safety. Feng stands 5’1” and weighs 110 lbs. She has black hair and black eyes, and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans white shoes. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via their local police station or 911. You can also use the confidential and anonymous info-crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 and cite case number MTLEV2300217844.
Teen missing since Saturday
