Teen dies after shooting at house party in TMR

A teenager has died after having been shot at a party in a Town of Mount Royal home.
According to reports, police were called at about 1:45 a.m. Friday and alerted to the shooting, which took place at Trenton Avenue near Aberdare Road.
The man was in critical condition for some time, but died later Friday morning.
The SPVM said the suspect in the shooting fled the scene before police officers arrived.
Police, including forensic technicians, are investigating. A canine unit has been onsite.
