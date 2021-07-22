A problem at U.S.-based Akamai Technologies, a global content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company, disrupted several major websites for the better part of an hour mid-day Thursday.
"Akamai is experiencing a service disruption," the company tweeted at 12:32 p.m. "We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes."
At 12:48 p.m., the company posted: “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday July 22, the websites of several Canadian banks were not working at all or were not able to provide online banking services. After 12:48 p.m., they appeared to be working.
The Toronto Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal websites were up but not for personal banking, while a message from CIBC said "CIBC.com is temporarily unavailable but you can still bank online." The Royal Bank website said "Service Unavailable-DNS failure." Bell Canada's website was reported to be down, but was working when we checked.
Twitter users reported outages at many other major sites, but The Suburban checked those and they were working before the fix.
According to the website mobilesyrup.com, "Downdetector shows issues with several services that form the backbone of the web, including Cloudflare, AWS and Akamai. Cloudflare’s CEO tweeted that the company wasn’t at fault, while The Verge points out that Akamai’s status page confirms the company is investigating an issue with its ‘Edge’ DNS service. Considering several of the impacted sites list DNS errors, it seems Akamai could be the culprit."
