Teamsters Local Union 362 is filing for a unionization vote in a central Alberta Amazon warehouse, which they say is a first step leading towards negotiations with Amazon Canada in general.According to reports, the required next step in Alberta is a verification of the union's application by that province's Labour Relations Board. The union has some 7,000 members.
“Amazon won’t change without a union," said the national president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte. "Be it on job security, pace of work, discrimination, favouritism, or wages, the company has proven itself to be profoundly anti-worker. Amazon workers need to know they are not alone and they have the power, through the Teamsters, to change things for the better."
In the meantime, Amazon Canada announced Monday that it is committed to "hiring 15,000 full-time and part-time employees across Canada and increasing employees' wages. Frontline employees will receive $17 per hour to $21.65 per hour with comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including access to health, dental and vision benefits, training and education programs, like the Career Choice program, and health and well-being initiatives such as My Wellbeing and family support plans."
"We take our responsibility as an employer seriously," said Sumegha Kumar, Director of Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations for Amazon Canada. "Amazon Canada employs over 25,000 Canadians, and we're proud to create 15,000 more great jobs at a time when they're needed in Canada, with increased pay for our amazing employees across our fulfillment, transportation and logistics networks — from Victoria to Dartmouth."
A Teamsters news release says that once the Alberta Labour Board verifies the union's application, "all Amazon employees at YEG 1 who were employed as of yesterday will have a chance to vote on being represented by Teamsters Local Union 362. More information on the process and the timeline will be known once the ALRB decides on the request for a vote."
