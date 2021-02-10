Teachers unions got the mandate to strike as negotiations with the government have reached an impasse. A five day walkout has been approved.
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, Heidi Yetman, President of the Quebec Association of Teachers (QPAT), the umbrella association of 10 local unions, said that for the moment no strike date has been established as negotiations are expected to continue. Parents would receive a seven day notice should a strike take place, however Yetman hopes that it is not a strategy that will need to be used. “We do not like going on strike. We do not want to take away days of school from students.”
After negotiating with the government since January 2020 with very little movement, the Federation Syndical des Enseignants (FSE) with the Centrale Syndicale du Quebec (CSQ) decided to seek a mandate to strike.
On March 13, 2020, at the onset of the lock-down — the government said that it was putting negotiations on hold to which the unions agreed. On March 15, Legault brought the unions back in to negotiate saying that it was important to get it done promptly. Teachers unions have been sitting at the negotiation table since that time with very little movement towards a plausible agreement. According to Yetman, there has been no movement since May, 2020. Small demand reductions were made on both sides, but the government has no mandate from the treasury board to move forward.
“We are at an impasse and we are digging our heels in.” Yetman said to The Suburban. 87% of the members of all 10 unions voted in favor of a strike. The Pearsons teacher union voted 89% in favor.
What QPAT is asking for in a nutshell are:
- Reductions in class size especially for groups that need more attention;
- More resources for special needs, at risk and vulnerable students;
- Increases in full time permanent posts instead of leaving teachers on a priority poll list;
- Reduction of teaching time in elementary schools giving teachers more time to prepare, evaluate and communicate with parents;
- More autonomy in teachers’ work load rather than classroom objectives set and delegated from principles;
- Higher salaries and a realistic rising scale.
Quebec teachers are the lowest paid teachers in Canada with starting wages at $46,000.The rest of Canada starts at over 50,000. For Quebec teachers, it takes nearly half of their career (15 years or more) to reach the top of their salary which is capped at $82,000.
Union leaders are asking for an immediate 5% salary adjustment plus the annual increase that public sector workers receive following the same annual rate. The CSQ is asking for 6% over 3 years with the goal for an 11% increase across he board, over 3 years, for all teachers.
“Teachers have additional pressures because government removes programs cut backs. Teachers are made to feel inadequate as the demands increase.” Yetman explained. “I worked 23 years as a high school teacher and the last five years were as difficult as the first five years.”
“The change in class composition with the integration of special needs, high risk or vulnerable children requires support. Integration is good, but support is important. The budget cuts in education has had an affect on that support system. The support system cannot kept up with the needs and demands continue to increase.Principals have become administrators, school managers — because the government now requires too much paperwork. Private schools are heavily subsidized by the government, so the public sector has to compete with the private sector. The public sector, as a result is losing students with strong academic skills.”
