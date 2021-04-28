Teachers' strike off as unions mull proposal

Montreal parents got a couple of contradictory emails this week, after it was announced that Quebec teachers were cancelling their second strike.
Unions had authorized an afternoon strike this Tuesday beginning at 2:30, with some school boards responding by canceling afternoon classes for elementary school and cutting the day short for high schoolers.
But the strike has been canceled after it was announced that the cartel of federations negotiating with the government have asked local unions to vote to approve or reject a sectorial proposal.
In a video Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT) president Heidi Yetman thanked teachers “for being out in full force” at the last innovative strike day on April 14 where teachers started work about an hour late, and which – across Montreal ¬– garnered much media attention and support from parents and the general public. “It was an uplifting day” says Yetman, adding that the strike action accelerated negotiations at the bargaining table.
The Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement and QPAT have been presented with a proposal, not an agreement in principle, but a proposal she says will be reviewed and voted on by local union general assemblies.
The associations, which represent 73,000 Quebec teachers, said the proposal represents “some interesting progress” but that some priorities are not met. “While it facilitates entry into the profession and enhances staff autonomy and compensation,” says a statement from Yetman and FSE president Josée Scalabrini, “the sectoral regulation proposal that has been submitted to us does not lighten the workload to the extent that teachers were looking for.”
Significant progress has been made, they say, “and we have made some interesting gains on a number of issues. However, what is currently on the table does not fully meet our expectations. It is therefore up to our members to assess this as a whole.”
Yetman also said it was “unacceptable” that on the last strike day, 8 of 10 school boards went directly “to online learning” rather than deal with students starting an hour later. “The school boards used the pandemic and decrees as leverage against you and your students.” Local unions have filed grievances against the school boards, she says, and arbitrations have begun, “to prevent this from happening in the future.”
Unions have been calling for significant improvements in classroom composition and services for students with special needs, a significantly reduced workload, better wages for all teachers, less employment precarity and a professional integration mechanism.
The CSQ and Quebec Treasury Board are still negotiating public employees’ general salary parameters which will be allied to the specific salary parameters proposed to teachers.
