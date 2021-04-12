Teachers' strike keeps kids home Wednesday

Students will start school a bit later this Wednesday morning as an official strike action has been field by the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, who are dissatisfied with the state of collective bargaining negotiations with the Quebec Government.
This right to strike is scheduled to begin at 12:01 am and end at 9:30 am, when teachers will resume their usual duties.
The strike will affect services offered to students that day, says a letter to parents from the English Montreal School Board, which considered closing schools, modifying the instructional day or a migration to online learning to mitigate the strike action. “The strike will have major repercussions on bus schedules, daycare services, and logistics that could compromise the health and safety of our students” reads the announcement. “Therefore, on Wednesday, April 14, EMSB schools will offer virtual online instruction education to all students.” Daycare and transportation services will not be offered.
Instruction to students will begin at 9:45 am and students will follow usual assigned virtual schedules of their schools.
For Adult Education and vocational training programs, classes will be online where possible, with in-person instruction to vocational training students who are following hands-on programs, all beginning as of 9:45 a.m. according to the assigned schedule provided by their respective Centre.
Wednesday is one of five strike days that teachers voted for earlier this year, and this first “lightning” strike action, which affects approximately two hours of the entire school day, was determined two weeks ago.
Parents are urged to monitor communications from their school for further information.
Teachers have been without a contract for more than a year, and are asking for among other things, smaller class sizes and increased resources for special needs students.
A union rep from on west end elementary school told The Suburban earlier this month that teachers are fed up waiting for a contract. “We’ve been without a collective agreement for over one year. This has been going on for a year now, back and forth with the government" said St. Monica's Montreal Teachers Association representative Leighton Jacobs. "We keep asking and they keep pushing the other way, well the union has had it and the teachers have had it.”
