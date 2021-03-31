Dozens of teachers and parents took to the sidewalks of NDG with flags, whistles and outrage on Wednesday morning as educators at several public schools demonstrated their anger and frustration with the provincial government over lack of a contract.
More than two dozen teachers demonstrated on Cavendish Blvd next to St. Monica School with the stereo blasting “We're not gonna take it” as they waved banners and thanked passersby who offered enthusiastic honks and thumbs up on their late morning commute through NDG.
Montreal Teachers Association representative Leighton Jacobs told The Suburban that teachers are fed up waiting for a contract, adding that members are suffering as repeated pleas for smaller class sizes and increase resources for special needs students continue to go unanswered.
“We've been without a collective agreement for over one year. This has been going on for a year now, back and forth with the government. We keep asking and they keep pushing the other way, well the union has had it and the teachers have had it,” he says, adding that while no date has been in place for a strike for which unions have a five-day mandate, “it remains a possible course of action.”
As for parents, he says “they are very supportive because of the pandemic and they understand that it's a difficult work situation whether in a classroom or via online learning. It's not easy for teachers it's not easy for students and it's not easy for parents that have had to make alternative arrangements.”
“That's what today is about making sure that we are heard and that parents in a sense are also heard, because they are suffering as well. We're making this day about teachers and parents.”
Further east at Royal Vale school, an after-school demonstration was watched by parents and kids, as teachers made their way up and down Somerled and Draper.
High school social science teacher Scott Macleod told The Suburban that the lowest wages in Canada, a lack of support services and large class sizes has consequences, and that teachers who are not supported and appreciated, are not giving the best they can to students. “Our teachers in Quebec are the lowest paid on average in the whole country, and those kinds of conditions affect us, we’re human beings.” Teachers that are “overworked and overtired” says Macleod, “they are not giving your kid the attention that they deserve.
There are children coming to school that need that attention, attention that they are not getting anywhere else.”
