The Quebec government has reversed itself regarding a vaccination pilot project that begins Monday, for a two-week period, for parents of children in all schools and daycares in the Côte St. Luc North and Plamondon districts, to counter the UK COVID variant.
Teachers and daycare staff from those schools were not part of the population to be vaccinated, but after intense pressure from both groups, the Quebec government reversed itself and on Friday said those personnel who are in direct contact with children can be vaccinated during the same two-week time period.
This may have been the second Quebec government reversal. Documents revealed by the Covid Écoles Quebec Twitter feed indicated that teachers and daycare staff were to be part of the pilot project, but Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, told The Suburban that had been an error and apologized.
Parents of all the affected daycares and schools are supposed to have been notified, and there is a special section of the Clic-santé website for them to use. The vaccination sites are the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre, the Jewish General Hospital, the Bill Durnan Arena and the latest, the Université de Montréal MIL campus at 1375 Thérèse-Lavoie-Roux, which begins operations in general Friday March 19. The latter was the locale of a press conference Thursday, at which the pilot vaccination project was officially announced.
The northern CSL area includes Côte St. Luc except for most of the area south of Fleet Road. According to the City of Côte St. Luc, the affected schools include École des Amis-du-Monde, Académie Yéshiva Yavné, Hebrew Academy, École Maïmonide, John Grant High School, École de la Mosaïque, JPPS and Bialik, but not Merton School. CSL posted on Facebook that "regarding Merton School, the city has been requesting that it, too, be included in the vaccine-for-parents pilot project. Ultimately Santé Montreal—which is part of the Quebec health ministry—will decide. If there is news to report, we will share."
The other area affected is Côte des Neiges-NDG, mainly Snowdon, east of Décarie bordered by the Villa Maria Métro station to the south, Lavoie to the east and Vézina to the north. Schools and daycares affected include Herzliah, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA daycare, Coronation and others, but according to a document released by Covid Écoles Quebec, there is no plan to release an official list of affected schools and daycares for privacy reasons.
Sources have said the H3S postal code, further east into Côte des Neiges-NDG up to the border with Outremont, is also affected. But when we asked at Thursday's press conference if this is the case, Drouin did not know offhand.
"What we've seen in Montreal is we have more and more variants and we have a concentration of variants in specific sectors, mostly in Côte St. Luc and the Plamondon district," Drouin said. "We have variants in other territories, but we are not seeing community transmission in other neighbourhoods. The CSL and Plamondon areas represent 26 percent of all our new cases of variants. For instance, in CSL, we have seen that 86 percent of variant cases were associated with outbreaks in a daycare centre or school. We will see if we are able to reduce the transmission rate in households and reduce the spread of the virus to other territories.
"This is a pilot project and we will evaluate the outcome."
Francine Dupuis, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Associate CEO, said the letters sent to the parents involved include all the details as to how to get the vaccination.
Drouin was also asked why Merton School in southern CSL was left out. She repeated that the effort is a pilot project and that margins have to be defined.
'We know we have schools in other territories that have the variants, and we will be aggressive, but for the time being, we'll see if we can have interesting results, to gain more knowledge, not only to protect the most vulnerable, but to reduce transmission."
Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban that he has been asked to assist in "sending the message to everyone eligible to do their civic duty and get vaccinated.
"We will use all our communication abilities to advise our population."
We also asked Dupuis about the vaccination of health workers who work in private practice and GMF clinics, who do not also work in hospitals or take part in home care. She had previously told us they would likely receive vaccinations the week of March 15, but it has not happened yet.
Dupuis expressed sympathy for that group.
"The Ministry has announced that they will be the next group — perhaps not [the week of March 22], but probably the week after. They're at the top of the list."
Why the delay?
"We really want to concentrate on the general population, because the more we vaccinate the first dose, the less chance the variant can win the battle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.