A teacher in his 40s has been stabbed by a student Thursday morning at John F. Kennedy School in St. Michel which has both elementary and high school students.
Reports say the suspect, 16, has been arrested and subdued close to the school. Students had been in lockdown as the SWAT team conducted a search.
Initial reports say that the teacher's wounds were minor and to the upper body and are not life threatening.
The incident took place amidst an increase in crime in the east end, including the murder of 16-year-old Thomas Trudel in the same district last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.