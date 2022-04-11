Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Monday that beginning in May 2023, Publisacs will only be sent to the homes of those who specifically request it. The city says the new rule, which affects Canada's largest printing company TC Transcontinental, is an effort to reduce waste. Plante told the media her decision took "political courage." Transcontinental took legal action against the City of Mirabel when it instituted a similar policy, but that case has not yet reached a conclusion.
TC Transcontinental released a statement Monday condemning Montreal's move, saying it would mean the end of Publisacs. The company says an an opt-in model is "unsustainable because of its complexity and the prohibitive costs it would generate."
"In the current inflationary context, and at a time when the population is facing an unprecedented rise in prices, the social and economic relevance of the Publisac is greater than ever," stated Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice-President of the Distribution Group of TC Transcontinental.Braley added that the Publisac, "in addition to giving consumers access to discounts, distributes local newspapers at an advantageous cost, helps merchants to attract customers and compete against the giants of e-commerce, and supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs. We intend to assert our rights and those of our customers if necessary."
Isabelle Marcoux, of TC Transcontinental Board Chair, said that "for the past three years, and even up to the last few days, we have sought constructive dialogue with the city in order to collaborate in achieving source reduction, optimizing the recycling system, and creating a circular economy for plastics in Quebec. "Our recent actions and investments demonstrate our strong commitment to these goals. We firmly believe that it is through collaboration, and not confrontation, that we can find solutions to the challenges of our time that we all care about.”
The company added that the opt-out model, the current system in effect in which people can specifically request not to receive Publisacs, is a "simple and effective method for those who do not wish to receive the Publisac. As proof, more than 200,000 Quebec households, including approximately 120,000 Montreal households, take advantage of it."
