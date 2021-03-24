Taxpayer federation hands out "awards" for waste

In its 23rd annual awards ceremony, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation named former Governor General Julie Payette as its big winner of a Teddy, a pig-shaped award given annually by the CTF to government’s worst waste offenders.
Payette “blew hundreds of thousands of dollars on her inauguration and bizarre housing renovations before resigning under a cloud of controversy,” said CTF Federal Director Aaron Wudrick.
Payette’s turbulent tenure at Rideau Hall was apparently less than friendly to her staff and it wasn’t taxpayer friendly either, says the CTF statement. “Payette spent more than $650,000 on her swearing-in ceremony and another half a million on renovations at the governor general’s residence, even though she never actually moved in. The investigation into her dubious management style cost taxpayers another $393,000. Even though Payette has blasted off, as a former GG, she’s still allowed to bill taxpayers up to $200,000 a year for office expenses thanks to the government’s ludicrous lifetime expenses policy.”
Not to be left adrift, the Quebec ferry corporation (Société des traversiers du Québec) which has a “remarkable ability to crash ferries into docks, has soaked taxpayers for millions.”
The STQ bought the F.A. Gauthier for $175 million to shuttle people across the St. Lawrence, but the ship turned out to be a lemon and had to undergo repairs, says the CTF, adding the STQ then bought a used ship from Newfoundland for $2 million and crashed it twice within a month before declaring it unseaworthy. “The agency bought a third ship and spent $45 million putting it into service and it too has twice hit a dock.”
The Phoenix Pay System picked up a Lifetime Achievement Teddy, the beleaguered federal project “spanning 12 years, two governments and more than $2 billion of wasted taxpayers’ money.”
Conceived as a plan to save taxpayer money, it “ended up doing quite the opposite. Phoenix’s cost overruns and delays saw thousands of federal bureaucrats not getting paid properly for years, or, in some cases, paid far too much.” Phoenix has been fixed, but “earlier this year it was revealed that bonus payments totalling $1.7 million were paid to senior bureaucrats responsible for the program’s implementation.”
Teddy nods also went to Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu for her multiple weekend trips to her Thunder Bay riding on government aircraft “despite repeatedly imploring Canadians to avoid non-essential travel and the fact public gatherings in Thunder Bay were prohibited,” and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “for his failed $2.3-million campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council.”
The millions spent on the four-year campaign ended with Canada coming in last behind second-place Ireland and first-place Norway. According to the CTF, Canada spent close to $23,000 per vote, and while a detailed breakdown of all costs has not been released, earlier expenses included hundreds of thousands of dollars in staff salaries and consultant fees. Just over $24,000 was spent on Canada-themed gifts to hand out to visitors by Canadian diplomats at the UN, says the CTF, including candles, maple cookies, keychains and lollipops.
Four of the five main federal political parties all share a Teddy nod, as “the Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats and Greens all took money from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which supports businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined, the four parties received $2.9 million, though the Conservatives said they would return the money. The Bloc Québécois was the only party not to apply for the money, and repeatedly criticized the actions of the other parties.”
Locally, the borough of Rosemont-La-Petite Patrie picked up a mention for spending $63,000 on snow-making equipment, even though “Montreal gets more than two metres of snow per year.” The cash was spent to ensure adequate snow in three area parks a few days before a major snowfall. The CTF likened the move to Vancouver city council paying for rain, adding that the snowmaking budget equalled the entire property tax bill of 14 borough households.
The Teddy is named for former federal appointee Ted Weatherill who was fired in 1999 for submitting a host of dubious expense claims, including a $700 lunch for two.
