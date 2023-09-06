Taxation summit "Our last hope" say EM mayors

As Montreal’s Municipal Taxation Summit opens Thursday with Quebec’s major cities looking at how they are financed and how to achieve territorial equity, Ensemble Montréal mayors are calling for better funding from the central city.
Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor and Official Opposition finance critic Alan DeSousa, Montréal-Nord Mayor Christine Black and Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois told reporters Wednesday about their ability to provide essential services to citizens while dealing with significant revenue shortfalls.
A motion adopted by Montréal-Nord, Saint-Léonard, Outremont, Saint-Laurent, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève last fall calling demands for more equitable indexation of transfer payments – which account for some 70% of borough revenues – have gone unheeded, they say, and the result is boroughs increasingly struggling to cope with rising salary costs, inflation, outdated infrastructure, and population growth.
The Summit, which the Plante administration says will help the city create a road map to renegotiate the 2024 fiscal pact with the provincial government. is the last hope for the opposition boroughs, said DeSousa. “It’s crucial that central transfers take our needs into account. We've barely managed to overcome the financial challenges and make up shortfalls so far, but we've been stretching the rubber band way too long. Now it's about to break.”
Underfunded boroughs they say, have “three equally irrational choices” to deal with shortfalls caused by the current 2% indexation of transfers: increase local taxes, raid cash reserves, or reduce services. The Ensemble Montréal mayors want central transfers indexed to inflation, as recommended by the Centre interuniversitaire de recherche en analyse des organisations in 2012, and for a threshold indexation of 2% when inflation is lower.
In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, fighting spring flooding every year means dipping into the local budget to deploy mitigation measures says Borough Mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis. “At the same time, I have to offer more services to our citizens, modernize our infrastructures and facilities, and redevelop our parks and green spaces. How does the administration expect us to do all this with a meagre 2% indexation? Current funding simply doesn't give us the means to meet our needs or ambitions.”
The mayors also insist that Reform of Borough Funding (RFA) measures must be improved. Last year, the administration stopped updating borough funding parameters and simply offered 2% indexation, with, they say, Projet Montréal boroughs benefiting from the change: central transfers increased by an average 4.4% in 2023, compared with only 2.9% for Ensemble Montréal boroughs and 3% for independent boroughs. To ensure greater territorial equity, the mayors propose modifying and adding new borough funding parameters including consideration of need for increased resilience to climate change and extreme weather events.
Finally, Ensemble Montréal urges the administration to publish the long-overdue RFA evaluation, first scheduled to be presented in 2019 and rescheduled to October 2022, as part of the Forum sur la fiscalité montréalaise, before going any further with this reform.
