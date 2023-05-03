Task Force to 'name and shame' federal Libs who vote for Bill C-13

The Task Force on Linguistic Policy says it will "name and shame" federal Liberal MPs who vote for Bill C-13, the amendments to the federal Official Languages Act.
The vote, which has been debated in a parliamentary committee for the last several months, is expected to take place in the coming days.
Task Force President Andrew Caddell said he has written to all Quebec Liberal MPs that are expected to vote in favour of the legislation.
“We know there are Quebec Liberal MPs who plan to vote against this terrible bill, and we applaud them for their courage," he added. "But we know many others will support it, and we plan to name and shame them.”
Liberal MPs like Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal), Emmanuella Lambropoulos (St. Laurent) and Patricia Lattanzio (St. Léonard-St. Michel) have expressed serious concerns with the bill.
There are worries it could further endanger English rights in Quebec, particularly for its provision that it would include references to Quebec’s Charter of the French Language in the OLA and recognize Quebec's new language law Bill 96 in areas of federal jurisdiction.
Caddell added that Bill C-13 has been worsened through amendments brought forth in committee by the Bloc Québecois and Conservatives.
“We know neither the Bloc nor the Conservatives care about national unity and have complete disregard for the concerns of English-speaking Quebecers."
Caddell said Bill C-13, "under the guise of protecting French in the rest of Canada, has the potential of eliminating jobs for English Quebecers in the federal public service and federally-regulated businesses, and could mean the elimination of English school boards. It incorporates the egregious provincial Bill 96, and recognizes the use of the notwithstanding clause and Quebec’s purported unilateral amendment of the Constitution."
He called on Liberal MPs to "remember the oath they took, to protect our Constitution and our laws, by acting forcefully and directly in the interests of the country we love.”
