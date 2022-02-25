The Task Force on Linguistic Policy is condemning an amended section of the proposed language law Bill 96, which would require all students at English CEGEPs to pass three core courses in French to obtain their diploma.
"The amended Article 58 adds to the growing list of devastating actions that put the future of Quebec’s English CEGEP system in serious jeopardy, and further undermines English-speaking Quebecers’ ability to stay and prosper in Quebec,” said Task Force chair Colin Standish.
The Task Force's statement says it "remains alarmed by articles that will undoubtedly discourage English-speaking Quebecers from pursuing post-secondary education in the province."
They add that while a PQ proposal to apply Bill 101 to English CEGEPs — restricting access to those educated in English in Canada — was rejected, it is slamming three recent announcements.
• "The rejection of the previously agreed-upon and badly needed Dawson College expansion project (including a medical clinic)."
• "A hard enrollment freeze at English CEGEPs which by the government’s own numbers will reduce their share of the student population from 17.8% in 2021-22 to 11.2% in 2039-40."
• "The aforementioned Article 58."
The Task Force says these "effectively amount to the piecemeal destruction of English CEGEPs." The group is asking:
• "With a general election due this year, where does the Quebec Liberal Party really stand on Bill 96? Ms. Anglade says she doesn’t support it in its 'current' form. Does that mean that she’s open to supporting Bill 96 somewhere down the road?"
• "Will the divisive social engineering of Quebec’s education system ever end? CEGEPs are arguably the best meeting place for young francophones, anglophones and others, so why tamper with a winning formula?"
Rahul Majumdar of the Task Force’s Advisory Council said educational freedom of choice "works well at the CEGEP level and a winning formula shouldn’t be tampered with.
“The current proportion of English CEGEP attendees as a percentage of the overall CEGEP population today closely matches that of Quebec’s English-speaking population as a whole. This amendment is a totally unacceptable and unnecessary irritant.”
