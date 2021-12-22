The Task Force on Linguistic Policy, founded this past June to protect the civil and constitutional rights of Quebecers and which opposes the CAQ government’s proposed expanded language law, has released an executive summary of its National Assembly brief regarding Bill 96. The group says their summary “condenses, synthesizes and distills its 43-page National Assembly submission into a succinct, four-page analysis of Bill 96’s detrimental and harmful aspects with the everyday Quebecer in mind.”
“Finally, Quebecers have a document available in both official languages that cuts through the legalese and political doublespeak to tell them why Bill 96 should be withdrawn in its entirety,” said Colin Standish, Task Force Chair. “The Task Force is specifically appealing to francophones to see through the manufactured consent of the Legault government on Bill 96, and to judge the proposed legislation on its merits, or lack thereof.”
The Task Force is also calling on “all elected officials, MPs, MNAs and municipal politicians in particular, to take an in-depth look at Bill 96’s fundamentals and act accordingly.
“The Summary clearly demonstrates Bill 96’s fundamental, structural and irreversible changes which will hinder all Quebecers in their daily lives,” stated Moira Regan Bell, Task Force Director of Outreach and Executive member and former Chair of the Riverside School Board. “Politicians at all levels of government need to be properly informed and take concrete action to stop this illegitimate, immoral bill from passing into law.”
The summary’s themes are that “Bill 96 is a fundamental and illegitimate restructuring of our society, province and country; Bill 96 surgically excises the English presence, language, community, institutions, as well as associated civil and human rights from the Province of Quebec” and “Bill 96 diminishes all Quebecers’ civil and human rights and fundamental freedoms — regardless of their mother tongue, official language preference, and ethnic background.”
“We are in a crisis that threatens Canada’s future and the ability of all Quebecers to live in peace, dignity and prosperity — quite simply, Bill 96 must be stopped in its tracks,” stated Tom Merson, the Task Force’s Director of Communications.
The four-page summary can be seen in English at https://protectourrights.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Exec-Summary-on-Bill-96.pdf and in French at https://protectourrights.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Resume-Projet-de-loi-96.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.