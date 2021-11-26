The Task Force on Linguistic Policy, formed to counter the proposed Quebec language law Bill 96, is denouncing amendments to the wording of the bill that have been introduced at the CAQ government's Committee on Culture and Education hearings.
The Task Force is calling for Bill 96 to be completely withdrawn, as well as referred to Quebec's Court of Appeal, and for an independent legal analysis to be produced.
The group also opposes Bill C-32, a change to the Official Languages Act that would have Quebec’s language law apply to federal institutions in the province.
Regarding the latest wording amendment, “the insertion of 'seule' in the phrase, “le français est la seule langue commune de la nation québécoise,” is a lie, says Brian Rock, Task Force Secretary and Executive member. "More than eight million Quebecers speak French, including more than one million anglophones and allophones. More than 3.3 million Quebecers are capable of conversing in both French and English. There are two common languages in Quebec— a majority common language that is French and a minority common language that is English."
Colin Standish, Chair of the Task Force, said that amendment to Bill 96’s preamble "which adds the phrase, 'sur le territoire du Québec,' is a violation of the baseline of Quebec and Canadian language policy. There are two jurisdictions with respective powers and responsibilities, and this federal structure remains the basis of language rights and protections."
Rahul Majumdar, a Task Force Executive member, said a unilateral declaration of Quebec’s 'nationhood' "is itself intellectually, morally and constitutionally reprehensible and illegal. Instead of state-sanctioned discrimination, let’s unify all Quebecers by valuing their linguistic, cultural, and ethnic diversity."
Standish also pointed out committee hearings are only taking place in French, "which is an illegal, unconstitutional and immoral violation of s.133 of the Constitution Act (1867), which guarantees a bilingual legislature, as well as bilingual laws and regulations.
“Bill 96 is not just a language law, it’s a fundamental restructuring of Canada, the province (not nation) of Quebec, the relationship between people and the state, and the manner in which individuals relate to each other,” he added.
The Task Force's own brief can be seen at https://protectourrights.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Legal-Brief-on-Bill-96.pdf.
