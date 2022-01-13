The Task Force on Linguistic Policy recently released an ad campaign on French-language Groupe TVA’s Le Canal Nouvelles (LCN) and online, to counter an October ad campaign by Impératif français in English media and online that portrays English-speaking Quebecers as "reluctant, hesitant, and defiant when it comes to learning French."
The Task Force's ad run is from New Year's Day to Jan. 16, but can be seen in perpetuity on YouTube at https://youtu.be/5llOqzB.
The Impératif français ad, taking place in an elevator, shows a dour anglophone woman ignoring a woman's helpful offer, in French, to press the button for a floor, and instead says "sorry" in English and presses it herself.
The countering Task Force ad features people on an elevator, with one looking at the Impératif français ad on a phone. Then, a mother and daughter enter, and a francophone woman offers to press a button for their floor. The mother, speaking French with a heavy accent, encourages her daughter, who is learning English, French and Spanish, to respond to the francophone woman in French, which the daughter happily does.
“This advertisement was meant to challenge Quebecers to rethink bilingualism and multilingualism," said Marc Perez, the Task Force’s Chair of Marketing. "The emphasis on 'French only' or 'French predominance' diminishes the linguistic diversity which characterizes Quebec."
“We intend to counter, and overturn, the negative stereotypes of English-speaking Quebecers flooding Quebec’s French-language media,” added Perez, who led the commercial campaign alongside Debbie Mercier, the ad's script writer.
“[Our] ads are aimed at bridging the informational divide between linguistic groups, by demonstrating that Quebecers can speak a multitude of languages and live in a bilingual society, without diminishing the French language.” said Colin Standish, Chair of the Task Force.
“We need to overturn and refute the CAQ’s notion that only some Quebecers can celebrate living their lives in their preferred language, namely the French-language — we are all Quebecers,” said Joseph Cianflone, the Task Force's Finance Chair.
The Task Force has also "launched its own awareness campaign and is raising funds to produce a series of television, radio, and social media ads to better inform Quebecers about Bill 96’s potentially detrimental economic, social and cultural effects."
