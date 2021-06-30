Colin Standish, constitutional lawyer and long-time minority rights advocate, has organized a Task Force against Ottawa’s Bill C-32 and Quebec’s Bill 96. The Task Force will be recommending protections against individual and language rights abuses from both proposed pieces of legislation.Standish has brought together an alliance of Quebecers from all walks of life.
The Task Force is made up of some 25 members: Gerry Cutting, the president of the Townshippers Association; Brent Tyler, a Montreal constitutional lawyer; Marcus Tabachnick, former executive director of the Quebec English Schools Boards Association; Brian Rock, a past president of the Quebec Federation of Home and School Associations and Keith Henderson, the former president of the Equality Party.
Standish told The Suburban that, “Bill C-32, Bill 96 and the proposed Constitutional amendment, taken as a whole, are a fundamental restructuring of the Canadian constitution, language policy and our basic human rights and freedoms.” Bill 96 contains over 200 amendments to Quebec’s existing language legislation including vast search and seizure measures, restrictions on who is entitled to receive government services in the language of their choice, a cap on English CEGEP enrolment, and a narrowed definition of who qualifies as a member of Quebec’s English-speaking community. It also seeks to eliminate the bilingualism of more than 50 of the 89 bilingual-status municipalities across Quebec.
According to Standish, the Task Force was formed when community members recognized that they were being abandoned by the major political parties in Quebec’s legislature and the federal Parliament. It brings together English-speakers from across Quebec, including visible minorities, Indigenous people, rural residents as well as senior citizens. Ottawa’s Bill C-32 proposes changes to the Official Languages Act that will establish asymmetrical bilingualism – a unilingual French Quebec and a bilingual Rest of Canada (ROC) – by placing the status of the French language ahead of the promotion of bilingualism.
Bill 96 intends to unilaterally rewrite the Canadian constitution. It declares that Quebecers form a nation, with French the common and only official language of Quebec. Furthermore, the Legault government has made it clear that it will shield Bill 96 through the use of the Notwithstanding Clause to prevent judicial scrutiny. Task Force members are appealing to more community leaders from across Quebec, from all backgrounds, to join them.
