Quebec Liberal interim leader Marc Tanguay is demanding names after the Quebec Ombudsperson slammed an unnamed CAQ minister for the distribution of subsidies that are supposed to be destined for non-profit organizations.
"François Legault must be transparent with Quebecers and reveal the name of this CAQ minister," Tanguay tweeted. "Improper practices were repeatedly adopted in the management of a $60 million discretionary program."
The Ombudsperson's report says it received information regarding the grants. The findings say:
• "This is an administrative and discretionary program. The budget does not include any objective parameters, criteria or indicators to establish the eligibility of an organization. The administrative apparatus processes, analyzes and follows up on requests from requesting organizations. The Minister has the discretionary power to accept or reject the analysts' recommendation regarding whether or not to award a grant."
• There were "several irregularities in the administration of the budget. Moreover, objectionable practices have been repeatedly adopted."
• "The discretion to award a grant has been exercised unfairly. In several situations, organizations have truly benefited from preferential treatment."
• "Political authorities have encroached on the roles of the administrative apparatus to influence decisions on the granting of financial aid. Some organizations have thus been unfairly favoured."
• "Close relationships existed between the ministry and certain organizations. This meant that decisions were taken by the ministry to the detriment of the administrative processing of the request."
• "Certain recommendations to the Minister not to award a subsidy have been transformed into positive recommendations."
• The ministry has requested that the file of certain organizations be processed urgently in order to quickly grant them funding.
• Top authorities "did not ensure the sound administrative management of public funds allocated to the program."
• "Financial assistance was granted to organizations that had not submitted a formal application or project."
• "Regularly, the wrong financial vehicle (grant instead of contract, and vice versa) was used."
The unnamed minister responded that he or she "acted transparently with [the Ministry's] staff and with respect for its work. However, [the minister] acknowledged the proximity of certain organizations to the ministerial cabinet."
The Ombudsperson's report concluded that there were "serious breaches of the behaviour expected of the authorities" and decries "unfair treatment favouring certain applicant organizations, the failure of the various actors with regard to their obligation to ensure sound management."
The report observes that these practices "constitute a serious case of mismanagement. This is a wrongdoing within the meaning of the Act to facilitate the disclosure of wrongdoings relating to public bodies."
The Ombudsperson is calling on the ministry to: "strengthen the integrity of the political-administrative interface; ensure the impartiality of the processes leading to the granting of financial assistance; reaffirm clear guidelines and guidelines for its administrative and political staff; better equip its staff in the selection of financial vehicles (subsidy or contract)."
The report says that after the recommendations were released to the ministry, it "produced a major action plan. To date, more than half of the recommendations have been implemented. The Quebec Ombudsman monitors the implementation of the recommendations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.