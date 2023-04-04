Interim Quebec Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is calling on the Legault government to cancel the Hydro Québec rate hikes that came into effect April 1 for individuals and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).
The rate increase is capped at three percent for residential units, but it is 6.5 percent for SMEs.
Tanguay says the 6.5 percent increase, especially, adds to a burden already borne by businesses that are already seeing cost increases, debt resulting from the COVID pandemic and current labour shortages.
The three percent price indexation rate for homes is the result of Bill 2, passed by the National Assembly in February. Tanguay told the Canadian Press the difference in the rate between individuals and SMEs shows an inconsistency on the part of the Legault government, and that 73 percent of these businesses will pass on their increased costs to consumers.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business also warned of the impact of the 6.5 percent rate increase for SMEs, which the CFIB says amounts to $250 million, on businesses already under "enormous pressure." The CFIB launched a petition calling on the Quebec government to control costs and reduce taxes.
The organization added in a statement that the increase for CFIBs is the largest in 25 years.
"It comes just as Hydro-Quebec is announcing historic record profits. This shows that the best public policy decision would be for Hydro-Québec to return annually to the Régie de l'énergie to rule on the rate increase."
François Vincent, vice-president for Quebec at the CFIB, said that "this tariff shock is one more tile falling on the heads of SMEs already weakened by the shortage of labour, rising costs and the pandemic debt that they still have to repay.
"Let's face it, this increase will put pressure on consumer prices and an additional difficulty for small businesses. Arriving on April 1, it's not an April Fool's joke, but the leaders of SMEs are wondering if they are not the fish watching this sharp increase that is coming."
The CFIB statement adds that according to a recent report they produced, 64 percent of businesses are already negatively impacted by inflation.
"In an attempt to cope, they are forced to increase their prices (73 percent), work more hours (59 percent), or even temporarily reduce their profit margins to remain competitive (43 percent). The smaller the company, the more acute the stakes and the economies of scale are all the more limited, or even non-existent, while their fixed costs have been increasing for a year already. In Quebec, half of companies have less than five employees and 70 percent less than 10 employees."
Vincent said Quebec entrepreneurs "must overcome many challenges, but with a tax system that is disadvantageous for small businesses.
"For SMEs to be able to offer and show the province all their talent and value, the government must take care of them and allow them to flourish. This requires a more conducive and favourable tax environment for SMEs. I invite SME managers to speak out on this issue by signing our petition, which we plan to submit next December."
The petition can be seen at www.cfib-fcei.ca/en/petition/qc-save-businesses-petition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.