Good news for restaurant takeout fans, as the 15-minute pick-up zones areas on commercial arteries has returned in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
The free parking zone makes it easier for customers to order take-out meals from their favorite restaurants without worrying about parking spaces or fees, and was first instituted last year in response to government pandemic restrictions on restaurants.
