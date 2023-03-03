A problem with the system at the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec has persisted for the last several days and could take until the end of April to resolve.
The SAAQ says the situation has caused a backlog of 400,000 transactions, and is asking those who do not need an appointment urgently to wait a few days so that the backlog can be cleared.
The ongoing situation prompted Transport Minister and Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault to tweet that she is speaking regularly with the CEO of the SAAQ "to make sure there is a plan to offer efficient services to Quebecers in their branches. Opening hours will be extended and customer identification will be simplified, among other things. I continue to monitor the situation."
Last week, on Feb. 22, The Suburban was alerted by Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku that there were waits of two to three hours at numerous SAAQ outlets.
The SAAQ launched a new online portal Feb. 20, and it was said to have had some initial "hiccups."
Berku was unable to make an online appointment before her due date of March 8 to renew her license. She first went to Décarie Square, where they were only taking people who were making appointments. The venue allowed people without appointments on Feb. 20, but only served nine out of 150 people as those with appointments were prioritized, she said.
"There are only two people working at Décarie Square. Can you imagine? What's this government doing? If they're having a problem, why don't they hire more people?
She then went Feb. 22 to the SAAQ on Hymus in Dorval, where she said only a few people, those with appointments, were served and about 140 were turned away after waiting for an hour.
She was referred to the SAAQ on St. Jean in Pointe Claire, and gave up there after several hours of waiting. They were seeing people without appointments.
"I was standing in line for two hours, and even after you get in there's still another hour to wait," Berku said at the time. "It's impossible, I couldn't sit there anymore. I hope the system is going to improve. I was told by a worker at the SAAQ that the system was down."
Berku finally got her license renewed up north in Ste. Agathe, after waiting in line for an hour.
The Suburban visited the SAAQ on Hymus on Feb. 22 and discovered a smaller line, where people were waiting for at least an hour in the cold.
Paul told us he tried to make an appointment online, but the system said his driver's license was invalid.
Maggie said, as was the case with Berku, that this was the third SAAQ she went to in two days.
"I had an emergency situation, but they didn't care. It's so terrible."
Gino Desrosiers, media relations and community management coordinator, told The Suburban on Feb. 22 that there was system instability during the day.
"We had to shut down the system for emergency maintenance. This shutdown of a few hours has an impact on the delivery of services. We are not immune to slowdowns. Our tech teams are monitoring the situation. We can tell you that now, things are going well at the point of service and online."
But the situation is continuing. On Twitter, a poster named Pedro Luis wrote March 2 that he arrived at an SAAQ outlet at 3 p.m. and was told to come back at 8:45 a.m. the next day.
The SAAQ replied "we are sorry for the situation but it is always better to make an appointment online before, you will save waiting time."
The SAAQ also has a Frequently Asked Questions page on its website. In response to "can I got to a service outlet to carry out my [transaction]?," the reply is "although we urge you to use our online services to avoid having to go out and wait in line, our service outlet staff is still available to help clients who have specific needs. If you need to pay your driver’s licence or vehicle registration renewal fees, we encourage you to make your payment through your financial institution. If you must go to a service outlet, we recommend that you make an appointment."
The SAAQ also advised "if you are unable to schedule an appointment, go to one of our service outlets where you will be given priority service."
Other questions and answers can be seen at saaq.gouv.qc.ca/en/newsroom/saaqclic-frequently-asked-questions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.